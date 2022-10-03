Advertisement
Photo gallery: Bishop’s boys water polo outlasts rival La Jolla High 12-11

The Bishop's School scores a goal against La Jolla High School in the teams' boys water polo game Sept. 30. Bishop's won 12-11.
1/9
The Bishop’s School scores a goal against La Jolla High School in the teams’ boys water polo game Sept. 30. Bishop’s won 12-11.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop's Yuto Fraley (black cap) throws the ball against La Jolla.
2/9
Bishop’s Yuto Fraley (black cap) throws the ball against La Jolla.  (Nicola Bugelli)
La Jolla and Bishop's players battle for the ball.
3/9
La Jolla and Bishop’s players battle for the ball.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Kiefer Black of La Jolla High gets set to fire the ball against Bishop's. Black scored three goals in the game.
4/9
Kiefer Black of La Jolla High gets set to fire the ball against Bishop’s. Black scored three goals in the game.  (Nicola Bugelli)
Bishop's Alex Goldman (black cap) accounts for one of the Knights' 12 goals.
5/9
Bishop’s Alex Goldman (black cap) accounts for one of the Knights’ 12 goals.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Bishop's School's Charlie Martin lines up a shot.
6/9
The Bishop’s School’s Charlie Martin lines up a shot.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop's players try to corner La Jolla's Jax Espinosa as he looks for a place to go with the ball.
7/9
Bishop’s players try to corner La Jolla’s Jax Espinosa as he looks for a place to go with the ball.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla's West Gartland (No. 14 in white cap) makes a move toward the goal.
8/9
La Jolla’s West Gartland (No. 14 in white cap) makes a move toward the goal.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla's Drake Bonaguidi (in white cap) chases down the ball.
9/9
La Jolla’s Drake Bonaguidi (in white cap) chases down the ball.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
The first of a two-part boys water polo drama in the local rivalry between La Jolla High School and The Bishop’s School went to the Bishop’s Knights, who edged the La Jolla Vikings 12-11 in the Knights’ home pool Sept. 30. The teams will square off again next week on Vikings territory.

In the first match, the scoring went back and forth literally until the last minute, with the winning goal coming with 28 seconds left.

The Vikings had a 7-4 lead at halftime, but the second half belonged to the Knights, who stayed persistent and took advantage of penalty shots.

Chase Landa had four goals for Bishop’s and Finn Bugelli had four for La Jolla.

“It was the exact battle we wanted,” said Bishop’s coach Doug Peabody. “It was a great game, the atmosphere was electric and both teams battled hard. For these boys to perform at the level they did was a great event for the kids and the spectators. I’m proud of them for staying together as a team and putting the effort in until the end.”

La Jolla coach Tom Atwell said: “They played tough; both sides played really well. Anytime you go into their home pool, it’s a great place but difficult. ... We were prepared for that situation.”

However, he said, “we made a couple of errors that resulted in penalty shots; that was the issue. They scored five penalty shots of the six they earned. If we had tightened up, we could have prevented a few of those.”

The two schools will play again at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Coggan Family Aquatic Complex on the La Jolla High campus.

“We never take them lightly,” Bishop’s Peabody said. “And we know the next game will be at their pool. I expect it to be a down-to-the-wire game.” ◆

Ashley Mackin-Solomon

