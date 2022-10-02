Advertisement
Photo gallery: San Diego County Bar Foundation holds court at 25th ‘Evening in La Jolla’ fundraiser

San Diego County Bar Association Vice President Deborah Dixon, Chief Financial Officer Gail King, President Pat Swan and event chairwoman Anne Beaumont attend the Sept. 24 "Evening in La Jolla" benefit for the San Diego County Bar Foundation.
Tawny and Phil Stephan, Dominique Fite and Doug Pedersen
Susanne de la Flor, Ana Sambold, Melanie Shamoun and Ilona Antonyan
Thomas and Saha Rutledge, San Diego County Bar Association president-elect A. Melissa Johnson, and Zach Schumacher
Anna Romanskaya, Deborah Dixon, Alreen Haeggquist, Nicole Heeder, Mikhak Ghorban and Ana Sambold
Aaron Davis, Jesse Imbriano, Debra Davis, Anne Bautista and Carmen Chavez
Jason Cook, Yvonne Ricardo and Paula and Neal Rockwood
Gale and Jim Hill, Irean Swan and Nita Stormes
Lisa and Brian Brinig, Melanie McDonald and Julie Olejnik
Bob and Ann Dynes, Colin Wied and Judge Victor Bianchini
Mikhak Ghorban, Audrey Surridge and Jessica O'Malley
Jim Gilpin, Jason Gundel, Judge Eran Bermudez, Megan Moore and David and Karen Hawkes
Andrew Schouten, Shannon Stein, Lana Manganiello and Lutfi Kharuf
Veronica Baker, Kevin Mathews and Alexandra Thorson
Ruth Spillane, Brian Funk, Cassandra Thorson and Suzy Marinkovich
Bradley Marvin, Paula and Neal Rockwood and Rebecca Lack
Rick Wildman, Cassandra Wong and Ana and Vinny Maguire
Leticia Smith, James D'Ambrosio, Colleen Ergastolo and Megan Moore
Members of the San Diego-area legal community gathered at the Scripps Seaside Forum at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography for the 25th annual “Evening in La Jolla” to benefit the San Diego County Bar Foundation.

The Sept. 24 event raised funds to provide access to legal services for immigrants, asylum seekers, low-income residents, domestic-violence victims, people with disabilities, veterans, homeless people and youths.

The Bar Foundation’s grant program has provided over $5 million to more than 50 legal aid and public interest organizations throughout the county, according to the nonprofit.

— La Jolla Light staff

