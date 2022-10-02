Photo gallery: San Diego County Bar Foundation holds court at 25th ‘Evening in La Jolla’ fundraiser

Members of the San Diego-area legal community gathered at the Scripps Seaside Forum at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography for the 25th annual “Evening in La Jolla” to benefit the San Diego County Bar Foundation.

The Sept. 24 event raised funds to provide access to legal services for immigrants, asylum seekers, low-income residents, domestic-violence victims, people with disabilities, veterans, homeless people and youths.

The Bar Foundation’s grant program has provided over $5 million to more than 50 legal aid and public interest organizations throughout the county, according to the nonprofit.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆