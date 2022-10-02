Photo gallery: La Jolla raises its glasses to Spirits Festival
1/19
Yasmin Pavandeh and Brian Carey staff the 9north Spiced Rum booth at the San Diego Spirits Festival in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/19
Michele Conard, Natasha Edwards and Amanda Sweet (Vincent Andrunas)
3/19
Patrice Whitney and Viki Diehl (Vincent Andrunas)
4/19
Snake dancer Christina Sirmons dances with a ball python. (Vincent Andrunas)
5/19
Jennifer Montgomery, Adriana Rascon and Elena Marques show their San Diego Spirits Festival spirit. (Vincent Andrunas)
6/19
John Sandberg, Steve Lawrence, Audra and Tom Flaherty and Chris Campbell (Vincent Andrunas)
7/19
Noelle Dorman, Matt Bonin and Jennifer Liebthal (Vincent Andrunas)
8/19
Ricardo Basel, Nani Richards, R.J. Kunysz, Griselda Garza and Wendy Bogarin (Vincent Andrunas)
9/19
Josh Schlosser and Felina Vie (Vincent Andrunas)
10/19
Jeremy Lind, Christina Sirmons, Alex Savela and Pilar Rivas (Vincent Andrunas)
11/19
Arturo Adame, Liv, Bill and Tish Johnson and Patty Rangel (Vincent Andrunas)
12/19
Adriana Rascon and Tequila La Santa’s Mauricio Ivarra (Vincent Andrunas)
13/19
J.P. and C.J. Langevin, Shira Bliss and Emilia Turkovic gather at the Toco Cachaca booth. (Vincent Andrunas)
14/19
Natasha Bye, Brad Rowe and Natasha Troutman (Vincent Andrunas)
15/19
This set of 55 replica Super Bowl rings was a silent-auction item at the San Diego Spirits Festival with a minimum bid of $899. (Vincent Andrunas)
16/19
Roxanne Link, Lindsey Tierney and Malen Link (Vincent Andrunas)
17/19
Alexandra Brook, Colin Parent, Liz Ramos and Maria Firtuoso (Vincent Andrunas)
18/19
Kelly and Mateo Lizarraras (Vincent Andrunas)
19/19
Sara Silberstang, Laraine Lipori and Ligia Martins (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Spirits Festival moved to La Jolla, the hometown of founder Liz Edwards, Sept. 24-25 at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego on Prospect Street.
The 13th annual event included unlimited cocktails featuring more than 65 brands of spirits, entertainment with samba and belly dancers and live music, plus access to MCASD galleries and food from local venues.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.