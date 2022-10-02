High School Football Roundup: La Jolla teams make a clean sweep of weekend games

Here’s how La Jolla’s three high school varsity football teams fared this weekend:

La Jolla High 36, San Diego High 16: The Vikings snapped a two-game skid and improved to 4-3 on the season with a home victory over the Cavers (3-4) on Sept. 30.

Next up for La Jolla is a road game against Patrick Henry of San Diego (2-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.

La Jolla Country Day 47, Orange Glen 8: The Torreys (5-1) kept the Patriots (0-6) winless with a home win Sept. 30.

Country Day’s next game is at home against La Jolla rival The Bishop’s School (4-2) at 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

Bishop’s 48, Francis Parker 0: The Knights picked up their third shutout victory of the season with a romp over the Lancers (2-4) on Oct. 1 at La Jolla High School.

Bishop’s (4-2) next travels across town to La Jolla Country Day (5-1) to take on the Torreys at 7 p.m. Oct. 7.

