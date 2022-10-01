La Jolla Music Society opens 54th concert season Oct. 8

The La Jolla Music Society will open its 54th concert season on Saturday, Oct. 8, launching a schedule of 63 events stretching into June, mostly at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

The 2022-23 season will include 32 artists making their Music Society debuts, according to the nonprofit.

Newsletter Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.

It also features 10 series — Piano, Revelle Chamber Music, Discovery, Recital, ProtoStar Innovative, Dance, Jazz, Global Roots, ConRAD Kids and Nat Geo Live Speaker — along with nine Concerts @ The JAI, the center’s cabaret-style theater.

Here is the schedule. Unless otherwise noted, events are in The Conrad’s Baker-Baum Concert Hall, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla.

• Saturday, Oct. 8: Apollon Musagète Quartet with Garrick Ohlsson, piano. 7:30 p.m. $31-$75

• Sunday, Oct. 23: Jess Gillam (saxophone) and Thomas Weaver (piano). 3 p.m. $21-$43

Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount-Trotter of The War and Treaty will perform Friday, Oct. 28, during the La Jolla Music Society’s upcoming season. (Stephen J. Cohen / Getty Images)

• Friday, Oct. 28: The War and Treaty. 7:30 p.m. $31-$75

• Saturday, Oct. 29: JazzReach. 3 p.m. $15-$25 (ConRAD Kids Series; recommended for ages 6-10)

• Thursday, Nov. 3: Nat Geo Live: “Exploring Mars” with Kobie Boykins. 7 p.m. $20-$58

• Saturday, Nov. 5: Time for Three, string trio. The JAI. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. $55-$75

• Thursday, Nov. 10: Daniil Trifonov, piano. 7:30 p.m. $48-$100

• Sunday, Nov. 20: Emmet Cohen Trio. The JAI. 5 and 7 p.m. $55-$75

• Thursday, Dec. 1: “Noche Latina,” featuring Isabel Leonard (vocals) and Pablo Sáinz-Villegas (guitar). Co-produced with the San Diego Opera. 7:30 p.m. $44-$115

• Sunday, Dec. 4: Randall Goosby (violin) and Zhu Wang (piano). 3 p.m. $21-$43

• Saturday, Dec. 10: Storm Large: “Holiday Ordeal.” 7:30 p.m. $31-$75 (ages 18 and up)

• Thursday, Dec. 15: Poncho Sanchez and His Latin Jazz Band. 7:30 p.m. $42-$82

• Saturday, Dec. 17: Alfredo Rodriguez Trio. The JAI. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. $55-$75

• Saturday, Jan. 14: Davina and the Vagabonds. The JAI. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. $60-$80

• Wednesday, Jan. 18: Joyce DiDonato. 7:30 p.m. $49-$152

• Thursday, Jan. 19: Leif Ove Andsnes, piano. 7:30 p.m. $44-$94

• Thursday, Jan. 26: Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour, featuring Dee Dee Bridgewater, Kurt Elling, Christian Sands, Lakecia Benjamin, Clarence Penn and Yasushi Nakamura. Balboa Theatre, San Diego. 7:30 p.m. $42-$82

• Saturday, Jan. 28: 123 Andrés. The JAI. 10 and 11:30 a.m. $15-$25 (ConRAD Kids Series; recommended for ages 2-6)

• Sunday, Jan. 29: Johan Dalene (violin) and Giorgi Gigashvili (piano). 3 p.m. $21-$43

• Saturday, Feb. 11: Kodo, taiko drums. Balboa Theatre, San Diego. 7:30 p.m. $28-$70

• Thursday, Feb. 16: Nat Geo Live: “Life on the Vertical” with Mark Synnott. 7 p.m. $20-$58

• Sunday, Feb. 19: Aris Quartett. 3 p.m. $21-$43

• Friday, Feb. 24: Quartetto di Cremona. 7:30 p.m. $28-$67

• Sunday, Feb. 26: Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano. 7:30 p.m. $44-$94

• Friday, March 3: Goitse, The JAI. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. $60-$80

Grammy Award-winning composer and band leader Maria Schneider will perform with her orchestra on Sunday, March 5. (Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images)

• Sunday, March 5: Maria Schneider Orchestra. 6 p.m. $41-$84

• Thursday, March 9: Igor Levit, piano. 7:30 p.m. $41-$83

• Tuesday, March 14: Cellist Alisa Weilerstein: “Fragments.” Co-produced with the San Diego Symphony. 7:30 p.m. $44-$94

Indian tabla drum master Zakir Hussain will perform Wednesday, March 15. (Ross Gilmore / Redferns)

• Wednesday, March 15: Zakir Hussain and Masters of Percussion. Balboa Theatre, San Diego. 7:30 p.m. $36-$87

• Saturday, March 19: Samara Joy, vocals. The JAI. 5 and 7 p.m. $55-$75.

• Saturday and Sunday, March 25-26: Mentalist Scott Silven. The JAI. 3 and 8 p.m. March 25; 3 and 6 p.m. March 26. $60-$80

• Saturday, April 1: Chucho Valdes Quartet. 7:30 p.m. $48-$80

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater will perform April 4-5. (Dario Calmese)

• Tuesday and Wednesday, April 4-5: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Civic Theatre, San Diego. 7:30 p.m. $46-$82

• Thursday, April 6: Yo-Yo Ma (cello) and Kathryn Stott (piano). Civic Theatre, San Diego. 7:30 p.m. $47-$104

• Sunday, April 16: Emerson String Quartet. 7:30 p.m. $46-$85

• Thursday and Friday, April 20-21: Midori, violin. 7:30 p.m. $44-$94

• Sunday, April 23: Van Cliburn International Piano Competition 2022 Gold Medal winner Yunchan Lim. 3 p.m. $21-$43

• Friday, April 28: Alice Sara Ott, piano. 7:30 p.m. $34-$84

• Sunday, April 30: Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and Villa-Lobos Brothers. 3 p.m. $28-$71

• Saturday May 6: Pianimal. The JAI. 10 and 11:30 a.m. $15-$25 (ConRAD Kids Series; recommended for ages 5-10)

• Saturday, May 6: Brooklyn Rider and Magos Herrera. 7:30 p.m. $32-$65

• Friday, May 12: New Century Chamber Orchestra with Daniel Hope, violin and music director. 7:30 p.m. $31-$75

• Saturday, May 13: Mak Grgic: “Cinema Verismo.” The JAI. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. $55-$75

• Saturday, May 20: Complexions Contemporary Ballet: “Star Dust, From Bach to Bowie.” Civic Theatre, San Diego. 8 p.m. $39-$64

• Thursday, May 25: Nat Geo Live: “Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice” with David Doubilet and Jennifer Hayes. 7 p.m. $20-$58

• Thursday and Friday, June 1-2: Bodytraffic dance company. 7:30 p.m. $25-$85.

• Sunday, June 4: Jimmie Herrod, vocals. The JAI. 5 and 7 p.m. $60-$80

For tickets and information, call (858) 459-3728 or visit theconrad.org. ◆