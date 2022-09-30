Photo gallery: National Charity League chapter shines on at La Jolla event
Event co-chair Micaela Jeffery, Cece Jeffery, Avery Edstrom, chapter President Jennifer Edstrom, Addison Simmons and event co-chair Tracy Hoogenberg attend the National Charity League San Diego chapter’s “Shine On” awards Sept. 18 at the La Jolla Marriott. (Vincent Andrunas)
Zhene and Reese Lejuwaan, Madison Chen and Jill Chang (Vincent Andrunas)
Mikayla Wilson-McGrath, Desiree Wilson and Ellie and Amanda Fates (Vincent Andrunas)
Kaleigh Whang, Celeste and Camille Peters and Allison Wittkow visit the candy bar. (Vincent Andrunas)
Nora Venverloh, Paige Pastuszko, Emma Baluja and Savanah and Shawn Gwyn (Vincent Andrunas)
Margot and Samantha Ponticello, Paige Repp, Angela Rhodes and Gigi and Adi Smith (Vincent Andrunas)
Sandy Callan, Michelle and Kendall Kearney, Alex Pfister, Gracen Daniels and Babette Burnett (Vincent Andrunas)
Alicia and Nanette Fu, Kaleigh Whang and Julie Shin-Whang (Vincent Andrunas)
Marie Grandinetti, Jill Peters, Nathalie Papenhaden, Colleen Lighter and Karlyn Cole (Vincent Andrunas)
Anna Joslin, Kiyon Chung, Lauren Hirsh, Wendy Abramson and Nika Samimi (Vincent Andrunas)
Claudia and Frida Turchin and Sophia and Stevie Howton (Vincent Andrunas)
Grace and Andrea Anderson and Sophia and Neva Bradley (Vincent Andrunas)
Zoey Hagan, Lily Mebust, Samantha Cousino and Jade Callan (Vincent Andrunas)
The National Charity League’s San Diego chapter presented its 2022 “Shine On” awards luncheon and tea Sept. 18 at the Marriott La Jolla hotel.
The National Charity League is a group of mothers and daughters who participate in community service, leadership development and cultural experiences.
The San Diego chapter says it has nearly 300 mother-daughter members in grades 7-12 who perform more than 12,600 hours of hands-on volunteer service each year for 28 charities and nonprofit organizations in the San Diego area.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
