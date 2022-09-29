Advertisement
Water bacteria advisories are lifted at La Jolla Shores, Windansea and Tourmaline Surfing Park

A water bacteria advisory at Tourmaline Surfing Park has been lifted.
(K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune)
By La Jolla Light staff
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality lifted bacteria advisories Sept. 29 for the water at three beaches in the La Jolla area.

The advisories for La Jolla Shores at El Paseo Grande, Windansea at Palomar Avenue and Neptune Place, and Tourmaline Surfing Park at the Pacific Beach/La Jolla border had been issued the day before but were canceled after water quality samples met state health standards, the county said.

In an advisory, bacteria levels have exceeded state standards and may cause illness, according to DEHQ. People are cautioned to avoid contact with the water.

Elsewhere in La Jolla, ongoing advisories remain in effect at The Cove and the Children’s Pool.

For more information, visit sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hour hotline at (619) 338-2073. ◆

