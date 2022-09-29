Photo gallery: Social Service League makes September fundraiser one to remember

The Social Service League of La Jolla presented its “September to Remember” fall fundraiser Sept. 21 at the Darlington House in La Jolla.

The Social Service League began in 1929 to help provide affordable housing and meals to low-income residents of San Diego County. It was officially incorporated in 1947.

The Darlington House, the former estate of Sybil Darlington, is maintained by the Social Service League as a venue for weddings and other events, with all profits going to support League housing.

