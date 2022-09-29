Photo gallery: Social Service League makes September fundraiser one to remember
1/15
Darlington House director of hospitality Cindy Tindaro Burris, Social Service League of La Jolla President Suzanne Ward, Darlington House director Linda Burris and event chairwoman and Social Service League Vice President Charlotte Perry attend SSL’s “September to Remember” fall fundraiser Sept. 21.
(Vincent Andrunas)
(Vincent Andrunas)
2/15
Paul and Joyce Dostart, Henry and Karol Evans and Terri and Paul Kidd (Vincent Andrunas)
3/15
Richard and Brigitte Obetz, Effie Krebs-Lundberg and Ralph Lundberg (Vincent Andrunas)
4/15
The Troubadours Band plays at the “September to Remember” fundraiser. (Vincent Andrunas)
5/15
Sherry Roseman and Steven and Roberta Curry (Vincent Andrunas)
6/15
Lori Shelton, Linda Phillips, Delia Werth and Lynda Gabriel (Vincent Andrunas)
7/15
The Rev. Raymond O’Donnell, Gloria Melville and Mary and Patrick McGee (Vincent Andrunas)
8/15
Braised boneless short ribs were on the menu for the fundraiser buffet. (Vincent Andrunas)
9/15
Beverly Boynton, Marjorie Slankard, Helga Halsey, Roger Renstrom, Vicki Robb and Helen Daniels (Vincent Andrunas)
10/15
Sally and Dana Ashburn and Stacy Holzman (Vincent Andrunas)
11/15
Karen Hickman, Geraldine Hummel and Stephen and Durry Vincent (Vincent Andrunas)
12/15
Claudia Chan-Shaffer, Yesmin Saide, Lynn Payette and Clara Blenis (Vincent Andrunas)
13/15
Ellen Seaborn, Joyce Nash, Col. Mike Hill, Diana Hill and Vici Willis (Vincent Andrunas)
14/15
Grace Sousa and Howard and Carole Robin (Vincent Andrunas)
15/15
Salmon is served at the buffet. (Vincent Andrunas)
The Social Service League of La Jolla presented its “September to Remember” fall fundraiser Sept. 21 at the Darlington House in La Jolla.
The Social Service League began in 1929 to help provide affordable housing and meals to low-income residents of San Diego County. It was officially incorporated in 1947.
The Darlington House, the former estate of Sybil Darlington, is maintained by the Social Service League as a venue for weddings and other events, with all profits going to support League housing.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.