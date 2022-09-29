Advertisement
Share
News

Man whose body was found in water off Torrey Pines State Beach may have gone swimming from unguarded beach

Emergency vehicle lights
(File)

The man, who was in his late 60s, was found Sept. 25 about 200 yards offshore.

By Karen Kucher
Share

State parks lifeguards believe a man whose body was found Sept. 25 in the water off Torrey Pines State Beach had gone swimming from a beach about a mile south of a lifeguard tower.

The man, who was in his late 60s, was seen floating in the ocean about 200 yards offshore by people on a sportfishing boat around 11:45 a.m. Someone called San Diego city lifeguards, who took the man’s body to shore. Emergency responders performed CPR but were unable to revive him.

Lifeguards suspect the man was swimming “in an unguarded portion” of Torrey Pines State Beach near Flat Rock, said state parks spokesman Jorge Moreno.

Moreno said the man has been identified but his name has not been released. His cause of death has not yet been determined, according to a representative of the San Diego County medical examiner’s office. ◆

News
Karen Kucher

Karen is a staff writer and editor at The San Diego Union-Tribune. She has covered everything from county government and higher education to animal issues and wildfires. These days, she focuses on breaking news and public safety issues. Karen is a native San Diegan and graduate of the University of Southern California.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement