Water bacteria advisory lifted at Avenida de la Playa, but three new ones are issued in and around La Jolla

A water bacteria advisory issued for the beach at Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla was lifted Sept. 28, a day after being issued, but new advisories were put in effect for three other spots in and around La Jolla, according to the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality.

The new advisories were issued for La Jolla Shores at El Paseo Grande, Windansea at Palomar Avenue and Neptune Place, and Tourmaline Surfing Park at the Pacific Beach/La Jolla border.

The advisories state that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness. People are cautioned to avoid contact with the water, according to DEHQ.

The county did not state a reason for the elevated bacteria levels, though a variety of factors can cause them, including contamination by sea life and people.

The advisory for Avenida de la Playa was lifted after water quality samples met state health standards, the county said.

Elsewhere in La Jolla, ongoing advisories remain in effect at The Cove and the Children’s Pool.

For more information, visit sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hour hotline at (619) 338-2073. ◆