Water bacteria advisory issued for beach at Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla

The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory Sept. 27 for bacteria in the water at the beach at Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla.

The advisory states that bacteria levels have exceeded state health standards and may cause illness. An advisory means people should avoid contact with the water, according to the DEHQ website.

The county did not state a reason for the elevated bacteria level, though a variety of factors can cause it, including contamination by sea life and people.

Ongoing advisories elsewhere in La Jolla are in effect at The Cove and the Children’s Pool.

The next level above advisory is a warning, which DEHQ issues when water samples show high levels of bacteria and environmental factors indicate that “currents are pushing bacteria from the international border north.”

Access to the water is closed when a sewage or chemical spill causes the water to contain pathogens that can result in serious illness.

For more information, visit sdbeachinfo.com or call the 24-hour hotline at (619) 338-2073. ◆

