News Nuggets: Su Casa building, photo scavenger hunt, Innovation Night, Concours Golf Tournament, more

Former Su Casa restaurant building is demolished

The building that housed La Jolla’s former Su Casa restaurant at 6738 La Jolla Blvd. was demolished Sept. 22.

The site had been closed since October 2019, when restaurant owners Moishe and Batia Chernovetzky shut down the business after 52 years.

In 2016, the La Jolla Community Planning Association gave its approval to demolition of the building and construction of a two-story, 7,875-square-foot mixed-use building, a 3,820-square-foot, two-story residential building and a 3,086-square-foot, three-story residential building with a 15,312-square-foot underground parking garage at 6738 La Jolla Blvd. and 350 Playa del Sur.

The Chernovetzkys did not respond to requests for comment.

Two La Jollans ace photo scavenger hunt

This pedestal on Coast Boulevard near Coast Boulevard South was one of the locations in the La Jolla Light’s photo scavenger hunt. (La Jolla Light staff)

The La Jolla Light has some eagle-eyed readers! After launching our photo scavenger hunt last week of hidden La Jolla spots, two respondents were able to identify the location of all seven photos, and one named six of them.

Mere hours after the scavenger hunt photos went online, La Jollan James Rudolph identified all of them. A few days later, La Jollan Dave Halter followed suit. Honorable mention goes to Chas Dye, who identified six.

The locations are: a wall decoration at Girard Plaza; the La Jolla Historical Society lawn; the La Jolla Presbyterian Church courtyard; the La Jolla Recreation Center walkway; a wall decoration at Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church; a pedestal on Coast Boulevard near Coast Boulevard South; and the fountain in front of Pacific Sotheby’s on Prospect Street.

La Jolla Cove 10-Mile Relay a ‘huge success’

A swimmer hands off to the next teammate in the La Jolla Cove 10-Mile Relay. (Susan Forsburg)

The 20th edition of the La Jolla Cove 10-Mile Relay “was a huge success,” organizer John Heffner said.

The Sept. 25 race brought out 667 swimmers, most of them on teams, to navigate the open-water course off La Jolla Shores.

The event raised an estimated $40,000 for the American Diabetes Association and the Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego.

La Jolla gets into the spirits of festival

Hundreds attended the San Diego Spirits Festival at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla Sept. 24-25. (Elisabeth Frausto)

The 13th annual San Diego Spirits Festival poured into La Jolla Sept. 24-25 at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

The event included unlimited cocktails and tastes from more than 65 brands of spirits, along with entertainment from samba and belly dancers and an ‘80s band, plus food from local venues.

La Jolla Playhouse’s 15th Innovation Night set for Oct. 3

La Jolla Playhouse’s 15th annual Innovation Night will begin at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the playhouse’s outdoor Taper Plaza at 2910 La Jolla Village Drive.

The event, co-chaired by Denise Bevers and Tim Scott, will celebrate honorary chairwoman Mary Walshok, a longtime playhouse trustee.

Innovation Night brings together leaders from San Diego’s biotech, life sciences, high tech, clean tech, defense, telecommunications and associated industries for an evening at La Jolla Playhouse.

It supports the playhouse’s New Play Development and Learning & Engagement programs.

Innovation Night guests will get an evening of networking, along with a performance of “Borderless,” created and performed by a team of multidisciplinary artists including Hugo Crosthwaite, Theresa Magario, MALU, Blake McCarty and Pita Zapot. The performance will mix electronic music and classical violin solos with contemporary choreography and traditional dance forms, all set to digitally deconstructed animations based on graphite drawings and murals.

The event also will feature a special Innovation Gallery presented by Scripps Research, Stockdale Capital Partners, San Diego State University, IQHQ, UC San Diego, UC San Diego Health, The Impact Collective and others.

For more information, visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org/innovation-night.

La Jolla Concours Golf Tournament set for play

The second La Jolla Concours Golf Tournament is coming to town Monday, Oct. 3, with the tournament, a golf clinic and contests including putting, chipping, hole-in-one, straightest drive, longest drive and closest to the pin.

Onsite registration at the La Jolla Country Club will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $2,500 for a foursome or $550 for single golfers.

For more information or to register online, visit lajollaconcours.com/golf-tournament.

La Jolla Music Society president named Non-Profit Director of the Year

Todd Schultz, president and chief executive of the La Jolla Music Society, has been named Non-Profit Director of the Year by the Corporate Directors Forum. (Ariana Drehsler)

La Jolla Music Society President and Chief Executive was named Non-Profit Director of the Year by the Corporate Directors Forum at its annual Director of the Year Awards celebration Sept. 8.

The Corporate Directors Forum is a San Diego-based nonprofit founded in 1991 to help boards of directors and those who support them be more effective through continuous learning and peer networking. Its annual awards pay tribute to San Diego directors nominated by their boardroom peers for their contributions in various award categories. Schultz was nominated by Music Society board member Susan Hoehn.

“Todd has led La Jolla Music Society for nearly two years through the problems of the pandemic with boundless energy, wisdom, common sense and superb theatrical and musical knowledge,” said Steve Baum, chairman of the board of the La Jolla Music Society.

Schultz, who was named Music Society president in December 2020, is the second of the organization’s leaders to be honored recently. Artistic Director Leah Rosenthal received the Western Arts Alliance 2022 Leadership Award last month.

Jewish Federation donates to synagogues in La Jolla

The Jewish Federation of San Diego County concluded its first cohort of the San Diego Jewish Community Security Institute and announced a $10,000 donation to each participating synagogue to support their efforts.

Congregation Beth El, Congregation Beth Israel and Temple Adat Yeshurun in La Jolla are among the nine synagogues in the cohort.

The Jewish Community Security Institute, in partnership with Anti-Defamation League San Diego, provides high-level tactical and strategic best practices for local Jewish organizations to enhance their approach to security.

All nine synagogues are compiling annual security plans, and the Jewish Federation’s $10,000 grants to each will help with the plans’ implementation.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆