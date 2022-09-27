La Jolla crime and public safety news: Man’s body found off Torrey Pines State Beach; coronavirus; blotter

Man’s body found floating off Torrey Pines State Beach

The body of a man was found floating about 200 yards off Torrey Pines State Beach the afternoon of Sept. 25 and was taken to shore, but lifeguards were unable to revive him, according to San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero.

The body was seen around noon by the crew of a sportfishing boat who radioed an alert to nearby lifeguards about a possible drowning victim in the water. The body, which was unclothed, “was just floating on the surface,” Romero said.

A rescue vessel was sent to the site while other San Diego lifeguards drove to the beach, Romero said. Lifeguards got the body to shore and were met by state emergency responders, who performed CPR to no avail. The man was pronounced dead, Romero said.

The San Diego County medical examiner’s office took possession of the body and will identify the man and determine how he died.

State officials are conducting an investigation, but they did not immediately respond to the La Jolla Light’s request for additional information. — The San Diego Union-Tribune and La Jolla Light

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Sept. 17, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,719 registered cases (up by 36 from the previous count) and 17,833 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Sept. 21, 41,187 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,335 were considered fully vaccinated and 24,531 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Sept. 11

Felony vehicle theft: Camino del Collage at El Paseo Grande, 11 a.m.

Felony grand theft: 9700 block Torrey Pines Road, 10 p.m.

Sept. 13

Felony grand theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:06 p.m.

Sept. 17

Felony vandalism: 6700 block Via Estrada, 10:15 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆