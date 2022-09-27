Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 29-Oct.6

Friday, Sept. 30

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Erica Ollmann Saphire, president and chief executive of the La Jolla Institute for Immunology, will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Oct. 2

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Tuesday, Oct. 4

• La Jolla High School blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., little gym at 750 Nautilus St. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. All donors will receive a limited-edition pair of Halloween-themed socks for “Socktober.” Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. birdrockcc.org

Thursday, Oct. 6

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

