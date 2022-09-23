Photo gallery: Inaugural benefit fashion show SparkleS in La Jolla

The San Diego SparkleS Foundation presented an inaugural children’s benefit fashion show and luncheon Sept. 17 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla hotel.

The SparkleS Foundation is a nonprofit that works to support children in San Diego at risk of being trafficked and orphans in Ukraine and Armenia displaced by war. It was created this year in Rancho Santa Fe.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan was keynote speaker at the event.

Proceeds will go to the AMMA Orphan Fund, ECF Children’s Fund, Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition and Ukrainian orphan children.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆