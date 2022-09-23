Advertisement
Photo gallery: Inaugural benefit fashion show SparkleS in La Jolla

Young models walk the runway at the San Diego SparkleS Foundation's children's benefit fashion show at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla on Sept. 17.
1/23
Young models walk the runway at the San Diego SparkleS Foundation’s children’s benefit fashion show at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla on Sept. 17.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Karen Esajian, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan and Melina Ounjian
2/23
Karen Esajian, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan and Melina Ounjian  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Rev. Pakrad Berjekian, event co-chair Kathy Kassardjian, Janet Desmond, Alice Robbins and AJ Janoyan
3/23
The Rev. Pakrad Berjekian, event co-chair Kathy Kassardjian, Janet Desmond, Alice Robbins and AJ Janoyan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Models in the children's benefit fashion show
4/23
Models in the children’s benefit fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
Models in the children's benefit fashion show
5/23
Models in the children’s benefit fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
Event emcee Zanni Kalaydjian, Missy Digius and Michelle MacDonald
6/23
Event emcee Zanni Kalaydjian, Missy Digius and Michelle MacDonald  (Vincent Andrunas)
Judge Sharon Kalemkiarian, Rebecca Ottinger, Sharon Blanchet and Meline Grigoryan
7/23
Judge Sharon Kalemkiarian, Rebecca Ottinger, Sharon Blanchet and Meline Grigoryan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Khoren Kassardjian, Robert Hagopian and Mireille and Alan Yaghdjian
8/23
Khoren Kassardjian, Robert Hagopian and Mireille and Alan Yaghdjian  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nora Kassardjian-Balmer, Danielle Malham, Jennifer Capozzi and Sheil Godkin
9/23
Nora Kassardjian-Balmer, Danielle Malham, Jennifer Capozzi and Sheil Godkin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sevan and Armen Derderian and Any Arabatly
10/23
Sevan and Armen Derderian and Any Arabatly  (Vincent Andrunas)
Karen Householder, Lea Karp and Mimi Clark
11/23
Karen Householder, Lea Karp and Mimi Clark  (Vincent Andrunas)
Anna Grigorian, Kohar Pelter and Dr. Megan Pelter
12/23
Anna Grigorian, Kohar Pelter and Dr. Megan Pelter  (Vincent Andrunas)
Models in the children's benefit fashion show
13/23
Models in the children’s benefit fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sharon Robinson, Jane Sahagian and Kim Bohart
14/23
Sharon Robinson, Jane Sahagian and Kim Bohart  (Vincent Andrunas)
Maro Kalaydjian, Jeff Loya, Phil Pace, Mireille Yaghdjian, Mary Ann Yaghdjian and Brian Zamudio
15/23
Maro Kalaydjian, Jeff Loya, Phil Pace, Mireille Yaghdjian, Mary Ann Yaghdjian and Brian Zamudio  (Vincent Andrunas)
Richard Hernandez, Danica Grimm and Colleen and Ashlyn Espenschied
16/23
Richard Hernandez, Danica Grimm and Colleen and Ashlyn Espenschied  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lisa Black, Tatiana Walton, Rita Kanberian, Pablo Fernandez and Alexandra Madigan
17/23
Lisa Black, Tatiana Walton, Rita Kanberian, Pablo Fernandez and Alexandra Madigan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Natalie Wilson, Alison Moriarty and Maral Poochigian
18/23
Natalie Wilson, Alison Moriarty and Maral Poochigian  (Vincent Andrunas)
A model bears the news at the children's benefit fashion show.
19/23
A model bears the news at the children’s benefit fashion show.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Models in the children's benefit fashion show
20/23
Models in the children’s benefit fashion show  (Vincent Andrunas)
Young models make their entrance.
21/23
Young models make their entrance.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tamar Shorr, Sona Baghdsaryan, Viviane Hagopian, Nora Balikian and Thalia Hagopian
22/23
Tamar Shorr, Sona Baghdsaryan, Viviane Hagopian, Nora Balikian and Thalia Hagopian  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lia Mkrtchyan, Erik Amirkhanyan, Evelyn Avanesian and Sarah Garrick
23/23
Lia Mkrtchyan, Erik Amirkhanyan, Evelyn Avanesian and Sarah Garrick  (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego SparkleS Foundation presented an inaugural children’s benefit fashion show and luncheon Sept. 17 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla hotel.

The SparkleS Foundation is a nonprofit that works to support children in San Diego at risk of being trafficked and orphans in Ukraine and Armenia displaced by war. It was created this year in Rancho Santa Fe.

San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan was keynote speaker at the event.

Proceeds will go to the AMMA Orphan Fund, ECF Children’s Fund, Bilateral Safety Corridor Coalition and Ukrainian orphan children.

— La Jolla Light staff

