Photo gallery: Patron Party gives La Jolla Music Society’s 2022 SummerFest a celebratory send-off
La Jolla Music Society board Chairman Steve Baum, Brenda Baker, SummerFest chairwoman Maureen Shiftan and hosts Noni and Drew Senyei gather at the Music Society’s SummerFest Patron Party on Sept. 17. (Vincent Andrunas)
La Jolla Music Society Artistic Director Leah Rosenthal, Helen and Keith Kim and Jeanette Stevens (Vincent Andrunas)
Caroline Freund, Diana Lady Dougan, Drs. Edward and Martha Dennis, and Patty Rome (Vincent Andrunas)
The Angelica Strings play during the SummerFest Patron Party. (Vincent Andrunas)
Joseph Wong, Vivian Lim and Dolly and Victor Woo (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter and Sue Wagener and Bev and Alan Springer (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter Farrell and Nina and Bob Doede (Vincent Andrunas)
Angelica Strings musicians Missy Lukin (violin), Greg Perrin (viola) and Amanda Devlin (cello) (Vincent Andrunas)
David and Grace Cherashore, Sharon Cohen and Marge and Neal Schmale (Vincent Andrunas)
Leigh Ryan and Elliot and Diane Feuerstein (Vincent Andrunas)
The La Jolla Music Society held its SummerFest Patron Party on Sept. 17 at the La Jolla estate of Drew and Noni Senyei.
The party celebrated the Music Society’s 36th SummerFest, which was presented July 29 to Aug. 26 with a record 20 concerts along with the SummerFest Gala, all at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. There also were some 70 educational and community events.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
