Photo gallery: Patron Party gives La Jolla Music Society’s 2022 SummerFest a celebratory send-off

The La Jolla Music Society held its SummerFest Patron Party on Sept. 17 at the La Jolla estate of Drew and Noni Senyei.

The party celebrated the Music Society’s 36th SummerFest, which was presented July 29 to Aug. 26 with a record 20 concerts along with the SummerFest Gala, all at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla. There also were some 70 educational and community events.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆

