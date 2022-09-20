La Jolla crime and public safety news: Car crash rescue, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Man rescued after car careens from Glider Port parking lot into ravine

Rescuers took a man to a hospital after he was lifted off the cliffs next to the Torrey Pines Glider Port in La Jolla last week, apparently after his car crashed into a ravine.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived just before 1 a.m. Sept. 14 following a report from a passerby of the sound of someone moaning. According to the department, crews searched the area and found a vehicle that had crashed into a ravine from the Glider Port parking lot. No one was inside and crews were unable to find a victim, so the San Diego Police Department took over and extracted the vehicle.

At around 3:30 a.m., SDPD returned following a report that a man had fallen onto the cliffs next to the Glider Port.

“The man had sustained a leg injury and couldn’t walk,” according to the Fire-Rescue Department. “Crews located him and used [a] pulley system to safely extricate him. … The man is believed to be the driver of the vehicle that drove out of the parking lot and into the ravine.”

The man was taken to a nearby hospital. Further details about his condition were unavailable.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Sept. 10, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,683 registered cases (up by 34 from the previous count) and 17,749 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Sept. 14, 41,112 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,336 were considered fully vaccinated and 24,531 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Aug. 28

Felony vehicle theft: 400 block Sea Ridge Drive, 4:35 p.m.

Sept. 3

Felony vehicle theft: 5400 block Calumet Avenue, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 6

Felony grand theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 8:34 p.m.

Sept. 7

Felony vehicle theft: 5000 block La Jolla Boulevard, 5:45 p.m.

Sept. 9

Felony vehicle theft: Archer Street at La Jolla Mesa Drive, 6:31 p.m.

Sept. 10

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1700 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 11 p.m.

Sept. 11

Felony vehicle theft: 5300 block La Jolla Boulevard, 12:30 p.m.

Purse snatching: 8200 block Camino del Oro, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 13

Felony vehicle theft: Abalone Place at Bird Rock Avenue, 5:17 p.m.

Sept. 14

Commercial burglary: 6800 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:45 p.m.

Sept. 15

Commercial burglary: 7400 block La Jolla Boulevard, 2:20 a.m.

Sept. 16

Felony vehicle theft: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 6:46 a.m.

Commercial burglary: 1000 block Newkirk Drive, 6 p.m.

Sept. 17

Drunk in public: 2000 block Via Casa Alta, 2:24 a.m.

Drunk in public: 1600 block Torrey Pines Road, 6:31 a.m.

Vandalism: 5500 block Caminito Consuelo, 7:40 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆