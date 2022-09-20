Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 22-29

Friday, Sept. 23

• American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Osler Lane near Biomedical Research Facility 2, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Sept. 25

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Sept. 26

• La Jolla Parks & Beaches meets, 4 p.m. online. Email ljparksbeaches@gmail.com.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

• American Red Cross blood drive, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Residence Inn, 8901 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 110 pounds. Appointments and photo identification are required. (800) 733-2767. redcrossblood.org

Wednesday, Sept. 28

• La Jolla Community Recreation Group meets, 4:45 p.m. online. (858) 552-1658

