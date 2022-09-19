Advertisement
Share
News

Photo scavenger hunt: How well do you know La Jolla?

Where in La Jolla is this?
1/7
Where in La Jolla is this?   (La Jolla Light staff)
Where in La Jolla is this?
2/7
Where in La Jolla is this?   (La Jolla Light staff)
Where in La Jolla is this?
3/7
Where in La Jolla is this?   (La Jolla Light staff)
Where in La Jolla is this?
4/7
Where in La Jolla is this?   (La Jolla Light staff)
Where in La Jolla is this?
5/7
Where in La Jolla is this?   (La Jolla Light staff)
Where in La Jolla is this?
6/7
Where in La Jolla is this?   (La Jolla Light staff)
Where in La Jolla is this?
7/7
Where in La Jolla is this?   (La Jolla Light staff)
By Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Elisabeth Frausto
Share

Now that summer is turning to fall and most tourists have departed, La Jollans can again have more space to take in the scenery around town. For those doing so, we present a photo scavenger hunt of local sights.

Each is visible from public streets in The Village, so look up, down and all around. Can you identify everything in the pictures? If so, email the locations to ashleym@lajollalight.com for a special future shout-out. Happy hunting! ◆

News LifestylePhoto Galleries
Ashley Mackin-Solomon
Elisabeth Frausto

Elisabeth Frausto is a reporter for the La Jolla Light.

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.

More from this Author

Advertisement