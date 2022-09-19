Photo scavenger hunt: How well do you know La Jolla?

Now that summer is turning to fall and most tourists have departed, La Jollans can again have more space to take in the scenery around town. For those doing so, we present a photo scavenger hunt of local sights.

Each is visible from public streets in The Village, so look up, down and all around. Can you identify everything in the pictures? If so, email the locations to ashleym@lajollalight.com for a special future shout-out. Happy hunting! ◆