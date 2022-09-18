Story gallery: The Age of the Vikings series: A look at La Jolla High School on its 100th anniversary
Part 1 — The Age of the Vikings: On its centennial celebration, a look at La Jolla High School then and now
La Jolla High School, part of the San Diego Unified School District, opened in September 1922 and has remained an educational fixture in the community.
This is the second part of a La Jolla Light series marking the school’s 100th anniversary. Many alumni marvel at all the changes on campus over the decades.
