Advertisement
Share
News

Story gallery: The Age of the Vikings series: A look at La Jolla High School on its 100th anniversary

La Jolla High School
(Elisabeth Frausto)
Share
La Jolla High School, pictured here in 1926, opened 100 years ago on Sept. 18, 1922.

News

Part 1 — The Age of the Vikings: On its centennial celebration, a look at La Jolla High School then and now

La Jolla High School, part of the San Diego Unified School District, opened in September 1922 and has remained an educational fixture in the community.

An undated photo of the Belle Baranceanu mural that once stood in the La Jolla High School auditorium before it was torn down in 1976.

News

Part 2 — The Age of the Vikings: La Jolla High School builds and expands a community

This is the second part of a La Jolla Light series marking the school’s 100th anniversary. Many alumni marvel at all the changes on campus over the decades.

News LifestyleEducation

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement