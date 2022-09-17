Photo gallery: Promises2Kids puts on a show in La Jolla to help foster kids
1/18
Promises2Kids co-founders Norma Hirsh (left) and Renee Comeau flank Dream On Concert Gala co-chair Stephanie Brown. (Vincent Andrunas)
2/18
Kevin and Raegan Prior, gala co-chair Merrilee Neal, honorary chair Lynne Doyle, co-chair and host Joan Waitt, co-chair Deborah Marengo and Promises2Kids Chief Executive Tonya Torosian (Vincent Andrunas)
3/18
Singer Terri Nunn leads Berlin in a performance at Promises2Kids’ Dream On Concert Gala in La Jolla. (Vincent Andrunas)
4/18
Ben and Nikki Clay, Kelly Knoz, Lidia and Ted Martinez and Linda and Mel Katz (Vincent Andrunas)
5/18
Anthony Lopez-Isa, Dana McDaniel, Shawn Styles, Molly Bowman-Styles, Jacqueline Foster and Hedi Madani (Vincent Andrunas)
6/18
Mike and Ellen Carson, Ryan and Jen Rothschild and Mark and Heather Wills (Vincent Andrunas)
7/18
Maggie and Jeff Weinstock, Lauren McVey and Amber Anderson (Vincent Andrunas)
8/18
Micki Olin, Kristi Pieper, Bonnie Wright, Lynne Doyle and Kathryn Vaughn (Vincent Andrunas)
9/18
Terri Nunn fronts the band Berlin. (Vincent Andrunas)
10/18
A table is set for dinner at the Promises2Kids Dream On Concert Gala. (Vincent Andrunas)
11/18
Rafael Garcia, Gina Dewar, Peter and Judy Corrente, Ingrid Hibben and Victor La Magna (Vincent Andrunas)
12/18
Jim and Ellen Moxham, Kathryn Murphy and Lance Peto (Vincent Andrunas)
13/18
Stephanie Myers, Taylor Baldwin and Kirstjen Nielsen (Vincent Andrunas)
14/18
Avi and Mimi Cohen, Jason and Becca Craig and Tara Viola (Vincent Andrunas)
15/18
Bill and Clarice Perkins, Dan and Phyllis Epstein and Linda and Don Swortwood (Vincent Andrunas)
16/18
Doug and Lisa Manchester and Denise and Bertrand Hug (Vincent Andrunas)
17/18
Gala honorary chairs Stuart and Lee Posnock with Robert Gleason, Sydney Holland and Marc Chase (Vincent Andrunas)
18/18
“Cocktail in a spoon” buffet (Vincent Andrunas)
The 13th Dream On Concert Gala drew philanthropists and community and business leaders to the La Jolla estate of Joan Waitt on Sept. 12 to benefit Promises2Kids’ efforts to help foster youths in San Diego County.
The event featured dinner, a live auction and a private concert by ‘80s hit-making band Berlin.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.