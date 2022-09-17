High School Football Roundup: Country Day (4-1) cruises past Coronado; La Jolla falls to Morse
La Jolla Country Day School boosted its record to 4-1 with a 34-8 rout of host Coronado on Sept. 16.
Country Day’s defense made it a long night for the Islanders (3-2), intercepting three passes and recovering four fumbles.
The Torreys next will play at home vs. Orange Glen of Escondido (currently 0-4) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30.
Other local action
Morse 39, La Jolla 21: The Vikings’ three-game winning streak was snapped in a home loss to Morse (4-1) on Sept. 16.
Next up for La Jolla (3-2) is a road game against Point Loma (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
The Bishop’s School: The Knights (3-1) will visit University City (2-2) at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 as they try to keep their shutout streak alive following 69-0 and 45-0 victories over Beverly Hills and Mountain Empire, respectively.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
