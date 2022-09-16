La Jolla Shores group gives OK to two October events at Kellogg Park

Two events planned for Kellogg Park in October got the La Jolla Shores Association’s unanimous support at its board meeting Sept. 14.

• The Walter Munk Foundation’s Celebrate Our Oceans Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, near the park’s Map of the Grand Canyons of La Jolla Educational Plaza.

“The purpose is to raise awareness of the need to protect our oceans through interactive educational activities, family fun and games,” said Mary Coakley Munk, an LJSA board member and widow of Walter Munk, a famed Scripps Institution of Oceanography scientist who died in 2019.

An “Ocean Alley” will be set up on the grass, including demonstrations and exhibits from local organizations. There also will be food and hands-on activities.

• The Challenged Athletes Foundation’s Million Dollar Challenge, in which bicyclists will ride from San Francisco to San Diego over six days, will end in Kellogg Park on Friday, Oct. 21, with a small clinic and expo for a bridge chair, a combination of manual wheelchair and mountain bike, said foundation representative Jaimie Lynch. There also will be games and food.

Up to 150 cyclists are expected to finish their ride that day, along with supporters attending to cheer them on.

The foundation typically raises more than $1 million during the Challenge, which is in its 16th year, Lynch said.

Other LJSA news

Coastal Coalition: LJSA President Janie Emerson said a group of organizations from San Diego beach communities including La Jolla, Pacific Beach, Mission Beach and Ocean Beach “are working together on several different things.”

She said the group, which is calling itself the Coastal Coalition, sent a letter Sept. 12 to San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria and City Councilwoman Jennifer Campbell to thank them for their efforts in getting the California Coastal Commission to agree Aug. 26 to allow enforcement of new city vending regulations in the coastal zone without a Coastal Commission hearing.

The letter is signed by the leaders of LJSA; La Jolla Community Planning Association; Ocean Beach, Mission Beach and Pacific Beach town councils; La Jolla Parks & Beaches; La Jolla Town Council Safety Committee and Ocean Beach MainStreet Association; and the Neighborhood Watch coordinator for Pacific Beach and Mission Beach.

“We’re finding that working together as a group like this on issues really helps move the needle forward for everybody,” Emerson said.

Public safety update: San Diego police Lt. Rick Aguilar said Capt. Scott Wahl is moving on from the Police Department’s Northern Division, which includes La Jolla. Wahl has been transferred to operational support.

Aguilar said the division’s incoming captain is Erwin Manansala. The change is effective Saturday, Sept. 17.

“Unfortunately, we’re going to be losing a good captain, but we are gaining another good captain,” Aguilar said. “I’ve known [Manansala] for a while when we were on the SWAT team together.”

Aguilar said Manansala will attend the next LJSA meeting to introduce himself to the community.

Lifeguard staffing at local beaches has been scaled back since a busy Labor Day weekend, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Lt. Lonnie Stephens. (Elisabeth Frausto)

San Diego Fire-Rescue Lt. Lonnie Stephens said “we all survived a very long and hot Labor Day weekend” that made for a “busy end to a busy summer.”

Lifeguard staffing at the beaches has been scaled back since Labor Day, he said, though seasonal lifeguards are still present to ensure “our operations are adequate and that we do have good coverage on our beach for observation, prevention and rescue.”

As summer transitions into fall, “it’s time for the lifeguards to regroup,” Stephens said. They now will focus on training, he said, with “hiring opportunities on the horizon.”

Stephens said tryouts for those who want to become a part-time seasonal lifeguard will be held at 8 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 22-24 and Oct. 20-22, at Ventura Cove at Mission Bay.

The tryouts include a swimming test of 500 meters (1,640 feet) in 10 minutes or less. Those who pass will be interviewed. For more information, call (619) 221-8844.

Next meeting: The La Jolla Shores Association next meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, online. To learn more, visit lajollashoresassociation.org. ◆