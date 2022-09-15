Photo gallery: Museum of Contemporary Art gala celebrates expansion and new exhibit in La Jolla
After celebrating the grand reopening of its flagship location in La Jolla in the spring, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego hosted “The Gala @MCASD” fundraising benefit at the expanded Prospect Street campus on Sept. 10.
The event offered a preview of the museum’s current exhibition “Alexis Smith: The American Way.” The preview was followed by a cocktail reception in Axline Court and dining in the open-air Art Park.
The Gala @MCASD is a reimagining of the museum’s long-standing annual fundraiser, “Monte Carlo,” and will usher in the venue’s new special exhibit each fall.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
