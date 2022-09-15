Advertisement
Photo gallery: Museum of Contemporary Art gala celebrates expansion and new exhibit in La Jolla

Gala co-chair Marcos Ramirez ERRE, Coco Gonzalez, co-chair Dagmar Smek, Arman Oruc, museum Director and Chief Executive Kathryn Kanjo and David Jurist attend the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego's "The Gala @MCASD" on Sept. 10 in La Jolla.
1/18
Gala co-chair Marcos Ramirez ERRE, Coco Gonzalez, co-chair Dagmar Smek, Arman Oruc, museum Director and Chief Executive Kathryn Kanjo and David Jurist attend the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego’s “The Gala @MCASD” on Sept. 10 in La Jolla.  (Vincent Andrunas)
George and Gail Knox and MCASD board Vice President Maryanne Pfister and Irwin Pfister
2/18
George and Gail Knox and MCASD board Vice President Maryanne Pfister and Irwin Pfister  (Vincent Andrunas)
MCASD board President Steve Strauss, Lise Wilson, Ann Spira, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, Dr. Jeffrey Krebs and Fritz Friedman
3/18
MCASD board President Steve Strauss, Lise Wilson, Ann Spira, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, Dr. Jeffrey Krebs and Fritz Friedman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Adam and Whitney Robinson, Drs. Sheldon Morris and Catriona Jamieson, Madeline Keefe and Harris Jamieson Morris
4/18
Adam and Whitney Robinson, Drs. Sheldon Morris and Catriona Jamieson, Madeline Keefe and Harris Jamieson Morris  (Vincent Andrunas)
Frank and Anamay Limon, Adah Almutairi and Daren Barone
5/18
Frank and Anamay Limon, Adah Almutairi and Daren Barone  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mark and Tiffany Cannis, Rhianna White and Jennifer and Carl Findley
6/18
Mark and Tiffany Cannis, Rhianna White and Jennifer and Carl Findley  (Vincent Andrunas)
Fred and Erika Torri and Eloisa and Chris Haudenschild
7/18
Fred and Erika Torri and Eloisa and Chris Haudenschild  (Vincent Andrunas)
Margaret Jackson, Jeane Kim, Karen Fox and Ben Kaufman
8/18
Margaret Jackson, Jeane Kim, Karen Fox and Ben Kaufman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joe and Lizzy Broughton and Cheryl and Steven Garfin
9/18
Joe and Lizzy Broughton and Cheryl and Steven Garfin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Leann Macdougall, John Dineen and Jennifer Nelson
10/18
Leann Macdougall, John Dineen and Jennifer Nelson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Melanie Cruz, Dr. Myron Schonbrun and Doreen Schonbrun
11/18
Melanie Cruz, Dr. Myron Schonbrun and Doreen Schonbrun  (Vincent Andrunas)
Aaron Lerner, Dr. Diana Pickett, Kristen Dalessio and Alex Martin
12/18
Aaron Lerner, Dr. Diana Pickett, Kristen Dalessio and Alex Martin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael and Marilyn Rosen and Katherine and Barry Johnson
13/18
Michael and Marilyn Rosen and Katherine and Barry Johnson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Matthew Strauss, Irwin and Joan Jacobs and Iris Strauss
14/18
Matthew Strauss, Irwin and Joan Jacobs and Iris Strauss  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom Coll, Rebecca Jones and Jennifer and Chris Montgomery
15/18
Tom Coll, Rebecca Jones and Jennifer and Chris Montgomery  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michael Krichman, Carmen Cuenta, Tammy Hershfield and Cindy and Larry Bloch
16/18
Michael Krichman, Carmen Cuenta, Tammy Hershfield and Cindy and Larry Bloch  (Vincent Andrunas)
Harvey and Sheryl White and Drs. Tatiana Kisseleva and David Brenner
17/18
Harvey and Sheryl White and Drs. Tatiana Kisseleva and David Brenner  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jack McGrory, Una Davis, Colette Carson Royston and Ivor Royston
18/18
Jack McGrory, Una Davis, Colette Carson Royston and Ivor Royston  (Vincent Andrunas)
After celebrating the grand reopening of its flagship location in La Jolla in the spring, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego hosted “The Gala @MCASD” fundraising benefit at the expanded Prospect Street campus on Sept. 10.

The event offered a preview of the museum’s current exhibition “Alexis Smith: The American Way.” The preview was followed by a cocktail reception in Axline Court and dining in the open-air Art Park.

The Gala @MCASD is a reimagining of the museum’s long-standing annual fundraiser, “Monte Carlo,” and will usher in the venue’s new special exhibit each fall.

— La Jolla Light staff

