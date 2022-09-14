La Jolla News Nuggets: Coast Walk Legacy Wall, surfing, documentary, more

Coast Walk Legacy Wall gets first plaques

A Legacy Wall honoring donors to Friends of Coast Walk Trail has been started near the trailhead at Coast Boulevard. The first round of plaques has been created and installed, but more are available for those who donate to the group. All donations are tax-deductible.

There are two sizes of plaques: 12 by 8 inches for those who donate $1,000 and 12 by 4 inches for those who give $750. There is a $185 etching fee for emblems or logos.

“Our goal this year is to raise $50,000 to install, establish and maintain new native vegetation over the next three years,” said Friends of Coast Walk Trail President Brenda Fake. “Friends of Coast Walk is about to start Phase 3 of our trail restoration plan by replacing invasive species with native vegetation. Last year we started with new Torrey pine trees on Goldfish Point. We will add a few more trees, lemonade berry, black sage. The native revegetation will be similar to what was achieved at Devil’s Slide above the walking bridge.”

Learn more at friendsofcoastwalk.org.

100 Wave Challenge to bring surfers to local breaks

The Boys to Men Mentoring network’s signature 100 Wave Challenge kicks off this week, with surfers visiting their local breaks trying to catch 100 waves in one day. The event also raises funds and awareness of Boys to Men Mentoring, which offers teenage fatherless boys guidance, direction and hope.

From Saturday, Sept. 17, to Sunday, Nov. 20, hundreds of surfers will hit the water at various locations, hoping to raise $500,000 for the organization. The 100 Wave Challenge is Boys to Men’s largest annual fundraiser.

Learn more at boystomen.org.

Menehune Surf Contest coming Oct. 1

Registration is open for the Windansea Surf Club’s Menehune Surf Contest for children through Thursday, Sept. 29.

The event, touted as the “granddaddy of all junior surf contests,” will be held Saturday, Oct. 1, in La Jolla Shores. Longboard and shortboard divisions for all age groups are offered for boys and girls 16 and younger, including the popular Super Menehunes for 7-year-olds and under.

The club will award $250 educational scholarships to the top four age-group divisions for boys and girls.

For more information or to register, visit windanseasurfclub.org.

Acting UCSD police chief named interim chief at San Diego State

Gregory Murphy, acting police chief at UC San Diego, has been named interim chief of the San Diego State University Police Department.

San Diego State Police Chief Mike Hastings is retiring “to spend time with his family out of state,” according to the university.

SDSU spokeswoman La Monica Everett-Haynes said Hastings will spend “a short duration” helping the department in an advisory role.

She said the transition between chiefs started Aug. 1 and the official change of command happened Sept. 4. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

La Jolla Shores beach cleanup honors late Marine

About 100 volunteers were drawn to a Sept. 11 beach cleanup at La Jolla Shores dedicated to late Marine Sgt. Billy Jamison.

Shores businesses Dough Momma Pizzeria, Cove House and Shore Rider partnered with Team Red, White & Blue, which led the cleanup activities and provided supplies, and volunteers from the website Yelp.

Team RWB is a nonprofit that works to provide opportunities for military veterans to improve their mental and physical health. For more information, visit TeamRWB.org.

‘From Rubble to Champagne’ book to become documentary

The memoir of La Jolla resident Vivianne Knebel, “From Rubble to Champagne: Rising From the Ashes of War-torn Berlin to a Life of Grace, Beauty and Gratitude,” is being turned into a 90-minute documentary to be called “An Unimportant Girl.”

La Jolla resident Vivianne Knebel’s memoir, “From Rubble to Champagne,” is being turned into a documentary called “An Unimportant Girl.” (Courtesy of Anthony Mora Communications)

Knebel, born Vivianne Pavič under Nazi rule in 1943 in Berlin, grew up “among rubble, constantly hungry.” She left Germany in her teens for Canada, where she begged for food and left school at age 14. After years of isolation and harassment, she unsuccessfully attempted suicide at 17. Shortly afterward, she met the man who would become her husband. The two later immigrated to the United States, finding financial success while raising two children in the Midwest before ultimately landing in La Jolla.

In the film, Knebel is joined on camera by her sister, her husband and one of their two adult children as she walks viewers through her life.

Anthony Mora, who has a public relations firm and film production company in Burbank, publicized Knebel’s book. Instead of pitching it to a film studio, he opted to produce it himself with the help of filmmaker Daxton Dubach. The documentary, completed two months ago, is being entered in film festivals.

VAPA Foundation receives grant from California Arts Council

The VAPA (Visual and Performing Arts) Foundation — whose mission is to increase access to and enhance arts education in the San Diego Unified School District, which operates five schools in La Jolla — has been awarded $31,500 from the California Arts Council’s Statewide and Regional Networks program.

This is the first time the VAPA Foundation has received funding from the California Arts Council.

The grant will double the impact of the VAPA Enhancement Program, from which the organization gives money to teachers who have been chosen from a group of submissions. The program funds artist residencies, interactive field trips, workshops, professional development, materials, equipment and musical instruments. Last year, VAPA awarded $30,769 in microgrants; in the current 2022-23 school year, it will be able to grant $63,000 to teachers.

For more information about VEP, visit vapafoundation.org/vepfunding.

La Jolla resident appointed board chairwoman of Voices for Children

La Jolla resident Annette Bradbury was recently elected chairwoman of the board of directors of Voices for Children, a local nonprofit certified in San Diego and Riverside counties to recruit and train Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers for children in foster care.

Bradbury will serve a two-year term as chair during fiscal 2022-23 and 2023-24.

Bradbury, a native of England, has served in executive capacities on several nonprofit boards. Her background includes La Jolla’s Gillispie and Bishop’s schools; La Jolla philanthropic organization Las Patronas, serving as president in 2014-15; and the National League of Young Men.

Bradbury has been a Voices for Children Community Ambassadors Council member and co-chaired the organization’s “Starry Starry Night” gala.

Two La Jolla residents are new Voices for Children board members: Justin Gover, a senior biotech executive and founding chief executive of GW Pharmaceuticals; and Magda Marquet, an entrepreneur in life sciences and co-founder of ALMA Life Sciences.

Ellen Browning Scripps Lunch returns Oct. 29

Tickets are on sale for the La Jolla Historical Society’s Ellen Browning Scripps Lunch (its first since 2019), which will be Saturday, Oct. 29, at the newly renovated La Jolla campus of the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego.

Access to MCASD’s galleries is included with the ticket purchase, which includes brunch, live music and speaker Barbara Goldstein.

Goldstein is the editor of the anthology “Arts and Architecture: The Entenza Years,” which features a collection of articles by John Entenza, editor and publisher of Arts & Architecture magazine and creator of the Case Study House Program from 1945 to 1966, which enlisted high-profile architects to design and build affordable and efficient homes for the post-World War II housing boom. Goldstein will discuss the program and the relevance of the Case Study houses today.

Tickets are $75 for Historical Society members and $85 for non-members. To learn more, visit lajollahistory.org.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆