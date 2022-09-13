Advertisement
Share
News

Tarnishing the Jewel: Toppled pedestrian sign doesn’t help scenery or safety

Pedestrian crossing sign lying in the bushes at the intersection of Coast Boulevard and Coast Boulevard South in La Jolla
Area resident Jorge Sanchez writes that this pedestrian crossing sign has been lying in the bushes for a month at the intersection of Coast Boulevard and Coast Boulevard South in La Jolla, which he notes is highly used by pedestrians.
(Jorge Sanchez)
Share

La Jolla is well-known for its natural beauty. But it’s also no secret that sometimes things aren’t quite so pretty.

Pictured is a recent example of the latter.

If you see something around La Jolla that you think needs some work, send photos for our Tarnishing the Jewel feature to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com. Or if you find something worthy of kudos, send photos of that for our sister feature, Polishing the Jewel.

News Lifestyle

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement