La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Sept. 3, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,649 registered cases (up by 41 from the previous count) and 17,671 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Sept. 7, 41,076 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,350 were considered fully vaccinated and 24,545 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Sept. 1

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:45 p.m.

Sept. 2

Felony vandalism: 7500 block Girard Avenue, midnight

Felony assault on elder/dependent adult: 6900 block Neptune Place, 10:57 a.m.

Residential burglary: 800 block Prospect Street, 4 a.m.

Sept. 3

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 2:55 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 9400 block La Jolla Shores Drive, 4 p.m.

Sept. 4

Petty theft: 5700 block La Jolla Corona Drive, 6 a.m.

Petty theft: 1100 block Prospect Street, 3 p.m.

Sept. 6

Felony vandalism: 7600 block Gilman Court, 8:30 a.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 800 block Turquoise Street, 10:16 a.m.

Sept. 7

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 9

Felony vandalism: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:45 a.m.

Residential burglary: 1000 block Newkirk Drive, 9 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block El Paseo Grande, 1 p.m.

Commercial robbery (weapon used): 1100 block Wall Street, 3:35 p.m.

Commercial robbery (no weapon): 7500 block Eads Avenue, 5:09 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆