Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 15-22

Friday, Sept. 16

• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave., La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Sept. 18

• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Sept. 19

• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo

• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆