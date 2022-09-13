Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 15-22
Friday, Sept. 16
• Dan McKinney Family YMCA blood drive, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking lot at 8355 Cliffridge Ave., La Jolla. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, Sept. 18
• La Jolla Presbyterian Church blood drive, 8:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 7715 Draper Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Monday, Sept. 19
• La Jolla Shores Planned District Advisory Board meets (pending items to review), 11 a.m. online. bit.ly/shorespdo
• La Jolla Shores Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
• La Jolla Traffic & Transportation Board meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email bearley1@san.rr.com.
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.