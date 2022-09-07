Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
Low tide gives Black’s Beach a golden look. (Pia Stern)
Billowing clouds provide the backdrop for the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial cross. (Pete Ward)
A monarch lives the butterfly life. (Penny Wilkes)
El Pescador restaurant is a sea of green. (Leo Larson)
A unique view of seagull, sun and sky. (Leila Armstrong)
Low tide leaves pools at La Jolla Shores. (Kathryn Anthony)
A hibiscus blooms in the Barber Tract. (Joan Plaehn)
A chicken that lives on Draper Avenue welcomes passersby. (Helen Starkweather)
A Village visitor looks tempted by a special deal. (Evan Mylonas)
The setting sun tries to shine through the clouds off Westbourne Street. (Ashley Bush)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
