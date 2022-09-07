Advertisement
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

Low tide gives Black’s Beach a golden look.
Low tide gives Black’s Beach a golden look.  (Pia Stern)
Billowing clouds provide the backdrop for the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial cross.
Billowing clouds provide the backdrop for the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial cross.  (Pete Ward)
A monarch lives the butterfly life.
A monarch lives the butterfly life.  (Penny Wilkes)
El Pescador restaurant is a sea of green.
El Pescador restaurant is a sea of green.  (Leo Larson)
A unique view of seagull, sun and sky.
A unique view of seagull, sun and sky.  (Leila Armstrong)
Low tide leaves pools at La Jolla Shores.
Low tide leaves pools at La Jolla Shores.  (Kathryn Anthony)
A hibiscus blooms in the Barber Tract.
A hibiscus blooms in the Barber Tract.  (Joan Plaehn)
A chicken that lives on Draper Avenue welcomes passersby.
A chicken that lives on Draper Avenue welcomes passersby.  (Helen Starkweather)
A Village visitor looks tempted by a special deal.
A Village visitor looks tempted by a special deal.  (Evan Mylonas)
The setting sun tries to shine through the clouds off Westbourne Street.
The setting sun tries to shine through the clouds off Westbourne Street.  (Ashley Bush)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

