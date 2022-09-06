La Jolla News Nuggets: ‘Cocktails on Coast Walk,’ Marine Room renovations, Coastal Cleanup Day, more

‘Cocktails on Coast Walk’ coming Sept. 16

The board of the Friends of Coast Walk Trail will present the “Cocktails on Coast Walk Party Under the Stars” at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, on the tennis court next to 1599 Coast Walk.

The event includes dinner, a Coast Walk signature drink, music, dancing and raffle offerings that organizers tout as “La Jollan experiences.” Reservations can be made at bit.ly/CocktailsCoast.

With donations and proceeds from events such as last year’s Cocktails on Coast Walk, Friends of Coast Walk Trail has carried out slope stabilization projects, vegetation removal and restoration, pathway leveling, drainage upgrades, fence and stairway repairs and more in the past decade.

Late last year, the Friends group planted seven new Torrey pine trees to create a miniature grove, and it is adding QR codes to signs to give a history of the trail dating to the 1800s.

La Jolla’s Marine Room restaurant to close for renovations

A rendering depicts the update of The Marine Room interior, which will be unveiled in October after a three-week closure. (Courtesy of The Marine Room)

The Marine Room in La Jolla Shores will close Sunday, Sept. 11, through the rest of the month for renovation.

The restaurant will undergo interior enhancements in preparation for the launch of a new lounge concept, according to a news release.

Upon the October unveiling, guests will see a new area to drink, eat and take in views, along with an expanded wine list, according to the restaurant.

Coastal Cleanup Day returns Sept. 17

International Coastal Cleanup Day returns to San Diego County on Saturday, Sept. 17, when volunteers of all ages across the region take to beaches and inland areas starting at 9 a.m.

This year’s edition will include nearly 70 cleanup sites. Last year, more than 2,470 volunteers got together at over 100 sites.

Organized cleanups in La Jolla will be held at Torrey Pines State Beach, the Fay Avenue Bike Path, Scripps Park, Kellogg Park, Rose Canyon and Windansea Beach.

“This is easily the biggest coastal cleanup of the year, with thousands of San Diego County residents working collaboratively to help preserve and protect the place we all call home,” said Steve Morris, executive director of I Love a Clean San Diego. “By proactively removing trash and other debris through major cleanups like this, we can prevent pollution from entering our stormwater systems and flowing untreated into local waterways and the ocean.”

To register or learn more, visit CleanupDay.org.

Lower Hermosa development planned for three stories

Despite a prohibition on three-story buildings in La Jolla, an application has been filed with the city of San Diego to build such a house in the Lower Hermosa area of La Jolla. The plan is undergoing environmental review.

The application calls for coastal development and site development permits to demolish a two-story house and build a new three-story, 10,567-square-foot residence with decks at 6110 Camino de la Costa.

The decision to approve or deny the application will be made at a public hearing. A date has not been determined.

Village Merchants Association puzzle available to buy

This image by artist Rachel Siegel is on a new puzzle commissioned by the La Jolla Village Merchants Association. (Courtesy of Rachel Siegel)

A puzzle commissioned by the La Jolla Village Merchants Association is ready for your coffee table. The watercolor image, crafted by Los Angeles-based artist Rachel Siegel, includes local architecture, street signs, marine life, the Children’s Pool, kayakers, the La Valencia Hotel and more. It will be sold at participating businesses and at events where LJVMA has a presence, such as First Friday Art Walks and the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival.

Puzzles retail for $30 each. Online sales are expected to begin soon.

“Many main street associations and business districts are getting creative about alternative revenue sources,” LJVMA Executive Director Jodi Rudick said earlier this year. “Prior to COVID, our board had talked about developing a line of La Jolla Village merchandise starting with a custom-designed jigsaw puzzle. … The finished piece tells a story of our beautiful seaside village and all its coastal inhabitants and visitors. Anyone who has ever spent time in La Jolla Village will see themselves in the art. Favorite places, marine life, activities and vistas are well-represented.”

Learn more at lajollabythesea.com.

La Jolla Art & Wine Festival returns Oct. 8-9

The 14th annual La Jolla Art & Wine Festival will return from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, along Girard Avenue.

The event will feature more than 160 juried artists from across the United States and Mexico who will display creations in a variety of media.

The festival also will bring back its Wine & Beer Garden, a ticketed event running from noon to 6 p.m. It will feature a range of live music including jazz, reggae, folk, blues and rock ‘n’ roll.

The Geppetto’s Family Art Center, featuring hands-on crafts, interactive art, science experiments, 3-D printing, robotics, body movement, face painting and more, also will return.

Proceeds will benefit programs such as art, music, science, physical education, technology and onsite medical care at La Jolla’s five public schools. Since its inception, the La Jolla Art & Wine Festival has donated more than $1 million to the schools.

For more information, visit ljawf.com.

Tim Barnett, UCSD scientist who developed reliable way to predict El Niños, dies

Tim Barnett, a marine physicist at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography who in 1997 successfully predicted that a powerful El Niño was developing and that its effects might be felt worldwide, died at his home in La Jolla on Aug. 12. He was 84 and had been battling Parkinson’s disease, according to his family.

Time would show that Barnett and a colleague at Scripps, David Pierce, had produced a reliable way to forecast the rise, spread and strength of El Niños — a science that since has become very sophisticated.

The breakthrough was one of several landmark findings by Barnett and Pierce. — The San Diego Union-Tribune

Scripps Oceanography welcomes new marine superintendent

UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography in La Jolla has hired a new marine superintendent to head its fleet of scientific research vessels. Joost van der Zwaag, a technical operations manager, will replace former marine superintendent Zoltan Kelety, who held the position since 2009. Kelety has a new role as program manager for a new coastal research vessel with a hydrogen-hybrid propulsion system.

The marine superintendent oversees the operations of the research vessels, which serve the greater ocean science community around the world through oceanographic research and hands-on educational experiences.

Van der Zwaag holds a master’s degree in business administration from Middlesex University, a diploma in ship superintendency from Lloyd’s Maritime Academy, and is a certified Project Management Professional. He has an active chief engineer (no limitations) license, as well as a chief mate license.

S.D. International Film Festival to have screenings in La Jolla area

La Jolla-area venues will help showcase some of the productions during the upcoming San Diego International Film Festival Oct. 19-23.

Each year the film festival receives submissions from more than 3,000 independent filmmakers worldwide. In 2021, the festival premiered films that went on to garner 28 Oscar nominations and 16 Golden Globe nominations. Selected films for the 2022 festival will be announced in early September.

The festival’s “Night of the Stars Tribute” will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center in La Jolla.

In-person and virtual screenings will be shown Oct. 21-23 at the AMC (formerly ArcLight) cinema at the Westfield UTC shopping center.

Learn more at sdfilmfest.com/2022buypass.

La Jolla Community Foundation is awarded 501(c)(3) nonprofit status

The La Jolla Community Foundation has received independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit status from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service. LJCF, established in 2008, operated as an affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, and the independent status will enable it to be more responsive to the needs of La Jolla, according to LJCF.

The group’s mission is to support development, launch and completion of projects and services intended to enhance La Jolla’s environmental, cultural and commercial community. It has completed several initiatives, such as the formation of the Maintenance Assessment District in The Village and launching Murals of La Jolla, now a project of the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library.

LJCF’s current project, the Village Streetscape Plan, is a collaborative rehabilitation project designed to improve the pedestrian experience in The Village. Phase 1 will bring corner parks, upgraded landscaping with tree canopies and enhanced lighting to Girard Avenue.

LJCF raises funds through memberships and donations. To learn more, contact Executive Director Lidia Rossner at (858) 257-7100 or lidiarossner@lajollacommunityfoundation.org.

Scripps Health campuses make hospital rater’s honor rolls

Scripps Health received spots on three statewide honor rolls announced recently by Cal Hospital Compare, a nonprofit organization that provides Californians with hospital performance ratings.

CHC named all four of Scripps Health’s hospitals — Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas, Scripps Green Hospital in La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital (San Diego and Chula Vista campuses) — to the “superior” tier of its California Opioid Care Honor Roll. Scripps Encinitas and Scripps Mercy San Diego and Chula Vista were named to CHC’s California Maternity Honor Roll, and Scripps La Jolla, Green and Encinitas were named to the California Patient Safety Honor Roll.

Learn more about Scripps Health at scripps.org.

— Compiled by La Jolla Light staff ◆