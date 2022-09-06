La Jolla crime and public safety news: Street ‘sideshow,’ trail rescue, coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Weekend ‘sideshow’ in La Jolla part of several across county

A street “takeover” in La Jolla was one of a series of “sideshows” around San Diego County over Labor Day weekend in which officers from the San Diego and National City police departments and the California Highway Patrol arrested 11 people and cited an additional 51, authorities said.

Such gatherings typically are for drivers to show off their cars and perform stunts such as “doughnuts,” and they often draw large crowds.

According to San Diego police, the department’s Traffic Division and the CHP became aware of sideshows planned for the night of Sept. 3 at seven intersections countywide, including Via del Norte and La Jolla Boulevard in La Jolla.

A video of the La Jolla incident was posted to social media showing a large number of people milling in the street while vehicles tried to get through and fireworks were launched above. A resident said it occurred around 10:30 p.m.

The joint police effort resulted in the arrests of 11 people suspected of crimes including reckless driving, driving under the influence, exhibition of speed, speed contests and spectating at an illegal event. Seven drivers’ vehicles were impounded for 30 days. Officers also issued 37 citations over equipment violations and impounded 10 of those vehicles. Four juveniles were detained, cited and released to their parents or guardians, authorities said.

“These dangerous acts often result in injury, violence and property damage,” San Diego police spokesman Adam Sharki said in a statement. “They present serious dangers to the public. Fireworks are often used, elevating the likelihood of a fire during the current fire conditions. Damage caused by vehicles involved in these activities often requires repairs at each intersection, with an average cost of $2,500 to $18,000.”

Copter lifts woman to safety from cliff trail

A woman was rescued from a cliff trail Sept. 4 off Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said.

The woman was reported on the Citizens Trail in La Jolla at 8:53 a.m. A helicopter crew helped find her and dropped a medic to attend to her. She was then hoisted to street level at about 9:35 a.m.

The woman was evaluated and it was determined she was not injured, authorities said. Further details were unavailable. — City News Service

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Aug. 27, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,608 registered cases (up by 49 from the previous count) and 17,576 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Aug. 31, 41,048 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,320 were considered fully vaccinated and 24,536 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Aug. 17

Fraud: 1700 block La Jolla Rancho Road, 9:03 a.m.

Aug. 19

Residential burglary: 6600 block Avenida La Reina, 12 p.m.

Aug. 20

Felony vehicle theft: 1100 block Agate Street, 10 p.m.

Aug. 27

Felony vandalism: 7900 block Via Capri, 5:16 a.m.

Aug, 28

Petty theft: 200 block Marine Street, 2 p.m.

Felony vandalism: 5600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 8:28 p.m.

Aug. 29

Felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): 900 block West Muirlands Drive, 6:50 p.m.

Felony possession of controlled narcotic substances: 7700 block Ivanhoe East, 8:10 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 6100 block La Jolla Scenic Drive South, 8:30 p.m.

Aug. 30

Felony threatening an executive officer with violence: 8300 block Camino del Oro, 6:50 p.m.

Sept. 1

Petty theft: 1000 block Coast Boulevard, 10:30 a.m.

Sept. 2

Exhibiting a firearm: La Jolla Parkway at Torrey Pines Road, 11:57 a.m.

Sept. 3

Commercial burglary: 900 block Silverado Street, 5:11 a.m.

Drunk in public: 7900 block St. Louis Terrace, 6:58 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆