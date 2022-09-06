Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 8-15

Thursday, Sept. 8

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:15 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Friday, Sept. 9

• La Jolla Newcomers “Coffee Around Town,” 10 a.m., Elixir Espresso & Wine Bar, 7863 Girard Ave. Those who have moved to La Jolla in the past three years are invited to attend for coffee and conversation. Call Kiki at (239) 595-9015.

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Shari Brasher of nonprofit Fresh Start will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Sept. 11

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Sept. 12

• La Jolla Planned District Ordinance Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

• Laughmaster Toastmasters meets, 6:30 p.m. online. Email jrmmt@cox.net.

Tuesday, Sept. 13

• Development Permit Review Committee meets (pending items to review), 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollacpa.org.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

• La Jolla Village Merchants Association meets, 4 p.m. online. Email info@lajollabythesea.com.

• La Jolla Shores Association meets, 6 p.m. online. Email ljsa.org@gmail.com.

