Power outage hits 415 customers in La Jolla

A power outage struck several areas of La Jolla from The Shores to Bird Rock the evening of Sept. 4, and San Diego Gas & Electric estimates it will continue until 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5.

SDG&E said 415 customers have been affected by the outage, which began at 5:51 p.m.

SDG&E said it is working to determine the cause.

For the fifth consecutive day, the California Independent System Operator — which manages the state’s power grid — had a Flex Alert in effect Sept. 4, seeking voluntary power conservation to reduce strain on the electrical grid as temperatures reaching triple digits in some areas drives up use of air conditioners.

The system operator issued the first Flex Alert of the week on Aug. 31,urging residents to reduce electricity use from 4 to 9 p.m. Additional Flex Alerts have been issued for the same hours each day since.

During the alerts, residents are urged to take power-saving steps such as:

• Set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

• Avoid use of major appliances

• Turn off unnecessary lights

• Avoid charging electric vehicles

• Close blinds and drapes to help keep interiors cool

— City News Service contributed to this report. ◆