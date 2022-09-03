Advertisement
News

Photo gallery: Seniors get jazzed about performance at La Jolla Community Center

Jazz saxophonist Christopher Hollyday and bassist Rob Thorsen play at the La Jolla Community Center on Aug. 26.
Jazz saxophonist Christopher Hollyday and bassist Rob Thorsen play at the La Jolla Community Center on Aug. 26.  (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)
Bob Newsome and Marge Hughes turn out for jazz at the La Jolla Community Center on Aug. 26.
Bob Newsome and Marge Hughes turn out for jazz at the La Jolla Community Center on Aug. 26.   (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)
Christopher Hollyday speaks with Marilyn Vaughn and Cliff Bergman.
Christopher Hollyday speaks with Marilyn Vaughn and Cliff Bergman.   (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)
Saxophonist Christopher Hollyday, bassist Rob Thorsen and pianist Melonie Grinnell perform as part of the La Jolla Community Center's Fourth Friday Jazz Series.
Saxophonist Christopher Hollyday, bassist Rob Thorsen and pianist Melonie Grinnell perform as part of the La Jolla Community Center’s Fourth Friday Jazz Series.  (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)
Dick and Brigitte Obetz
Dick and Brigitte Obetz  (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center )
Keith and Ruth Wahl
Keith and Ruth Wahl  (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center )
La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters (right) welcomes Vi at La Jolla Village residents to the center Aug. 26.
La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters (right) welcomes Vi at La Jolla Village residents to the center Aug. 26.  (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)
Vi at La Jolla Village residents Laura Ramsey and Nina Sagheb (from left) gather with La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters.
Vi at La Jolla Village residents Laura Ramsey and Nina Sagheb (from left) gather with La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters.  (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)
Laura Ramsey talks with saxophonist Christopher Hollyday on Aug. 26.
Laura Ramsey talks with saxophonist Christopher Hollyday on Aug. 26.   (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)
Executive Director Nancy Walters (left) leads Vi residents on a tour of the La Jolla Community Center.
Executive Director Nancy Walters (left) leads Vi residents on a tour of the La Jolla Community Center.  (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)
Vi at La Jolla Village community relations manager Theresa Latosh, saxophonist Christopher Hollyday, Vi at La Jolla Village lifestyle director Mellany Hanson and La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters
Vi at La Jolla Village community relations manager Theresa Latosh, saxophonist Christopher Hollyday, Vi at La Jolla Village lifestyle director Mellany Hanson and La Jolla Community Center Executive Director Nancy Walters  (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)
Vi at La Jolla Village residents await the jazz music Aug. 26 at the La Jolla Community Center.
Vi at La Jolla Village residents await the jazz music Aug. 26 at the La Jolla Community Center.   (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)
Volunteer Tim Miller and La Jolla Community Center board member Denise Casey
Volunteer Tim Miller and La Jolla Community Center board member Denise Casey
  (Courtesy of La Jolla Community Center)
The La Jolla Community Center’s recurring Fourth Friday Jazz Series hosted residents and staff from the Vi at La Jolla Village retirement community on Aug. 26.

The concert, called “Rhythm in a Riff: The Music of Billy Eckstine,” featured saxophonist Christopher Hollyday, pianist Melonie Grinnell and bassist Rob Thorsen.

The next show in the jazz series will feature Thorsen, Holly Hofmann, Mike Wofford and Chuck Redd in “Blame It on the Bossa Nova” on Friday, Sept 23. A reception will begin at 7 p.m., with the concert at 8 p.m. Advance tickets are $22 for Community Center members and $25 for non-members. Admission is $30 at the door.

The Community Center is at 6811 La Jolla Blvd. Learn more at ljcommunitycenter.org/ffjs.

— La Jolla Light staff

