High School Football: La Jolla cruises over El Capitan; Bishop’s shuts out Beverly Hills; Country Day is 3-0

Between them, La Jolla and El Capitan high schools have stepped on the field for 161 football seasons. The combined number of games the two programs have played: 1,553.

But until Sept. 2 the two teams had never faced each other.

It’s doubtful La Jolla quarterback Jackson Diehl will forget the teams’ first meeting. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound junior completed 13 of 26 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns — two of them to Nick Sebro — as the Vikings rolled to a 32-7 win at Gene Edwards Stadium in La Jolla.

“It just came natural,” Diehl said. “I wasn’t trying to do anything special. I was just trying to score.”

La Jolla improved to 2-1 while El Capitan, of Lakeside, fell to 2-1.

Of his quarterback’s performance, which included 22 yards rushing, Vikings head coach Tyler Roach said: “He’s a good player. We knew if we kept him confident in the pocket we could win some ballgames with him. He’s just going to keep getting more confident and grow as we mature throughout the season.”

Justin Scully rushed for 101 yards on 22 carries and scored on a 3-yard run and a 9-yard pass reception.

La Jolla’s biggest improvement might have come on defense. The Vikings had given up an average of 24.5 points in splitting their first two games. Against El Capitan, they forced two turnovers and made a goal-line stand at the end of the first half, stopping two plays at the 1.

“It was a big game for them,” Roach said. “We’ve had a lot of talks just about growth and trusting new faces. We knew we were going to have a good defense. It was just going to take a minute to get there.”

Next up for La Jolla is a home game against Del Norte (3-0) at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

Other local action

Bishop’s 69, Beverly Hills 0: After being shut out the week before by Christian, the Bishop’s Knights improved to 2-1 by routing the Normans on the road Sept. 2.

Bishop’s next plays a home game vs. Mountain Empire of Pine Valley at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The Knights play their home games at La Jolla High School.

La Jolla Country Day 35, Classical Academy 28: The Torreys stayed unbeaten at 3-0 by defeating the Caimans on Sept. 1 at Del Norte High School. Country Day quarterback Bito Bass-Sulpizio completed 35 of 45 passes for 384 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 32 more yards. Jaden Mangini rushed for two TDs.

The Torreys next take on 3-0 Escondido Charter in a home game at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9.

— La Jolla Light staff contributed to this report. ◆