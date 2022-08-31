To our readers: Street edition now on Friday

Dear readers: Your La Jolla Light street edition now will be delivered on Fridays. Home delivery will not be affected.

Our longtime printer has gone out of business and San Diego County no longer has a web press facility to print local newspapers. Papers are now printed in Anaheim and we’ve had to adjust our delivery windows to compensate for the trucking times. It has been a challenging few years for newspapers, compounded by a pandemic, supply chain disruptions, rapidly escalating costs, staffing and paper shortages. The Light has weathered these storms and is stronger than ever.

You can continue to count on us to keep you informed about issues important to the community.

Thank you for reading the La Jolla Light.

Phyllis Pfeiffer, publisher