La Jolla crime and public safety news: Hiker and kayakers are rescued; coronavirus numbers; police blotter

Hiker and kayakers rescued in La Jolla

A 19-year-old hiker who had fallen from Coast Walk and a group of 14 kayakers near Emerald Cove were rescued in separate incidents in La Jolla last weekend.

Lifeguards and firefighters rescued the kayakers Aug. 27 and the seriously injured woman Aug. 28, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

“On Saturday, SDFD lifeguards working La Jolla Cove observed a kayaker signaling for assistance near Emerald Cove. Several lifeguards responded in rescue watercraft and a rescue boat,” the department posted on social media. “Fourteen kayakers were rescued. ... One kayaker reported an injury ... [and] was taken to the hospital.”

Details of the circumstances that led to the rescue were not immediately available.

The next day, firefighters and lifeguards were requested near Coast Walk to help an injured person, the department said. “They discovered that the patient had fallen 50 to 60 feet onto the rocks below. The crew of Engine 9 reached the patient on foot to perform a medical evaluation.”

Because of the severity of the woman’s injuries, an SDFD helicopter was requested to extricate her and take her to a hospital.

The hiker’s condition was unavailable Aug. 30.

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Aug. 20, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,559 registered cases (up by 50 from the previous count) and 17,463 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Aug. 24, 41,014 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,311 were considered fully vaccinated and 24,512 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

Aug. 3

Vehicle break-in/theft: 1200 block Olivet Street, 4:30 a.m.

Aug. 12

Residential burglary: 6600 block Via Estrada, 6 p.m.

Aug. 18

Commercial burglary: 1000 block Torrey Pines Road, 2 a.m.

Fraud: 5200 block Alta Vista Street, 9:35 a.m.

Aug. 19

Petty theft: 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 9:25 a.m.

Commercial robbery (no weapon): 8800 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 6:50 p.m.

Aug. 20

Felony assault with a deadly weapon (vehicle): 8300 block Camino del Oro, 1:38 p.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 5400 block Waverly Avenue, 4:28 p.m.

Felony grand theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 4:45 p.m.

Commercial robbery (no weapon): 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 7:02 p.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 8500 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 8 p.m.

Aug. 21

Felony vandalism: 9000 block La Jolla Shores Lane, 1:52 p.m.

Vandalism: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 11:12 p.m.

Aug. 24

Petty theft: 800 block Pearl Street, 3:18 p.m.

Aug, 25

Exhibiting deadly weapon other than a firearm: 3200 block Holiday Court, 12:40 a.m.

Aug. 26

Simple battery: 6900 block La Jolla Boulevard, 4 p.m.

Aug. 27

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2600 block Hidden Valley Road, midnight

Petty theft: 8600 block Villa La Jolla Drive, 5:45 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆