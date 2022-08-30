Advertisement
Ex-La Jolla High and Bishop’s players join forces at USA Water Polo tournament

Ciara Franke, Bennett Bugelli, Karli Canale, Kayleigh Schultz, Jensine Bugelli, Cassidy Ball, Sydney Boland and Sofia Sanders
From left, Ciara Franke, Bennett Bugelli, Karli Canale, Kayleigh Schultz, Jensine Bugelli, Cassidy Ball, Sydney Boland and Sofia Sanders competed on the Sunset team in last weekend’s USA Water Polo Masters Nationals tournament. All are graduates of La Jolla High School or The Bishop’s School.
(Nicola Bugelli)
Eight women’s water polo players with La Jolla ties — five La Jolla High School graduates and three Bishop’s School graduates — teamed up over the weekend in the USA Water Polo Masters Nationals tournament in Irvine.

They placed third in the 19-and-older category, playing as part of Sunset Water Polo.

They were Ciara Franke, Bennett and Jensine Bugelli, Karli Canale and Sydney Boland from LJHS and Kayleigh Schultz, Cassidy Ball and Sofia Sanders from Bishop’s.

— La Jolla Light staff

