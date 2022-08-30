Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Sept. 1-8

Thursday, Sept. 1

• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org

Friday, Sept. 2

• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Rob Thorsen of the Young Lions of Jazz will speak after lunch. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.

Sunday, Sept. 4

• La Jolla chapter of National League of Young Men blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., 7335 Girard Ave. Donors must be 17 or older, in good health and at least 114 pounds. Appointments are encouraged; photo identification is required. (800) 469-7322. sandiegobloodbank.org

• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com

Monday, Sept. 5 — Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 6

• Bird Rock Community Council meets, 6 p.m. online. Email info@birdrockcc.org.

Thursday, Sept. 8

• La Jolla Town Council meets, 5:30 p.m. online and at the La Jolla Recreation Center, 615 Prospect St. (858) 454–1444. lajollatowncouncil.org/home

Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆