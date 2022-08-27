High School Football Roundup: Good news for La Jolla and Country Day, not so for Bishop’s

La Jolla High School rebounded from its 28-7 season-opening loss to rival Bishop’s by beating another nemesis, Scripps Ranch, 28-21, on the road Aug. 26.

Scripps Ranch won the CIF San Diego Section Division II title last season by virtue of its 42-0 victory over La Jolla in the championship game.

But this time the Vikings came out on top and dropped the Falcons to 0-2 this season.

La Jolla next plays at home against El Capitan of Lakeside at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2.

La Jolla Country Day 33, Crawford 14: The Torreys improved to 2-0 by winning on the road against the Colts on Aug. 26. Next up for Country Day is a home game vs. Classical Academy of Escondido at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1.

Christian 27, Bishop’s 0: The Bishop’s School Knights weren’t able to sustain the strength of their Week 1 victory and were shut out in their Aug. 26 home opener, played at La Jolla High. The Knights next play on the road against Beverly Hills at 7 p.m. Sept. 2.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆