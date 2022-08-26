Photo gallery: Luau & Legends of Surfing uses power of Polynesia to benefit Moores Cancer Center
Mason and Allie Derieux, Fred and Nancy Borrelli, Josh and Torie Hall, Bettina Borrelli and baby Cardon Hall show their island style at the Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational on Aug. 21. (Vincent Andrunas)
Polynesian dancers perform during the luau program. (Vincent Andrunas)
Hawaiian-style marinated beef was ready for luau guests to dig in. (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris Straka, Andrew Sharabi, Xenia Ray and Kelly Kisling (Vincent Andrunas)
Victory in the Legends of Surfing Invitational contest went to Scorpion Bay/Team Borrelli: Fred Borrelli, Mason Derieux, Jacob Szekely, surf veteran Guy Takayama, Josh Hall and Felipe Becerra. (Vincent Andrunas)
Guests at the Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational
fill the Scripps Seaside Forum on Aug. 21. (Vincent Andrunas)
Veteran surfer Steve Walden, Brandy Herrin, Cory and Harmony Reynolds, Tyler Callaway and Holly Evans (Vincent Andrunas)
Luau & Legends of Surfing co-founder John Otterson, surfer Jojo Roper, Valerie Armstrong, co-founder Sam Armstrong, Dennis Frank and Jon Roseman (Vincent Andrunas)
Grilled vegetable plate (Vincent Andrunas)
Dory Mineo, Caitlin Thornton and Kristin Cox (Vincent Andrunas)
Bret Gossett, Bridget Garwitz and Melinda and Richard Yozamp (Vincent Andrunas)
UC San Diego Health Chief Executive Patty Maysent, Luau & Legends of Surfing co-chairmen Jay Hagan and Dr. John Dobak, Rich Heyman and Moores Cancer Center Deputy Director Dr. Catriona Jamieson (Vincent Andrunas)
Astor Darcey, Linda Wilson, Noelia Darcey, Peter Wilson, Shane Darcey, baby Enzo Darcey and Susan Faerber (Vincent Andrunas)
Maui Wowie chicken (Vincent Andrunas)
Trophies await surf contest winners. (Vincent Andrunas)
Drew Spaventa, Mark Bowles, Cailin Caeg and Kasey Bowles (Vincent Andrunas)
Stephen Keane, Don Craig, Liz Harris, Glenn Feig and Greg Gorgas (Vincent Andrunas)
The 29th Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational rode back into La Jolla on Aug. 21 with a surfing contest at Scripps Pier and a Polynesian-style luau at the Scripps Seaside Forum at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.
The annual event brings together surf teams made up of a “surfing legend” and representatives of local research companies who also surf.
Proceeds benefit UC San Diego Health’s Moores Cancer Center.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
