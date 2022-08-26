Photo gallery: Luau & Legends of Surfing uses power of Polynesia to benefit Moores Cancer Center

The 29th Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational rode back into La Jolla on Aug. 21 with a surfing contest at Scripps Pier and a Polynesian-style luau at the Scripps Seaside Forum at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The annual event brings together surf teams made up of a “surfing legend” and representatives of local research companies who also surf.

Proceeds benefit UC San Diego Health’s Moores Cancer Center.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆