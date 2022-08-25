La Jolla High opens girls volleyball season with a win
The La Jolla High School girls volleyball team started the season strong with a home victory over Maranatha Christian on Aug. 24.
The Vikings, led by coach Kelly Dobreck, won all three sets. They will next play at Francis Parker at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, before taking on La Jolla rival The Bishop’s School at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Bishop’s.
— Ashley Mackin-Solomon ◆
