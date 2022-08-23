Advertisement
Photo gallery: Las Patronas’ 76th Jewel Ball brings island spice to La Jolla

John Armstrong, Michelle Gurnee, Tyler Harris and James Merini get their sea legs at the "South Seas"-themed Jewel Ball.
John Armstrong, Michelle Gurnee, Tyler Harris and James Merini get their sea legs at the “South Seas"-themed Jewel Ball on Aug. 20 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tom and Megan Cox, Tina Boynton, Joleen Guckian, Mio Hood and Link Wilson
Tom Cox, Jewel Ball chairwoman Megan Cox, Las Patronas President Tina Boynton, Jewel Ball co-chairwomen Joleen Guckian and Mio Hood, and Link Wilson attend the ball Aug. 20.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Robert and Jena Joyce and Joy and Jeffrey Kirsch
Robert and Jena Joyce and Joy and Jeffrey Kirsch  (Vincent Andrunas)
James Hixson, Sierra Hauser and Annie and Ravean Kretowicz
James Hixson, Sierra Hauser and Annie and Ravean Kretowicz  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rita Albert, Shana Chance, Megan Kates, Shirley Hinckley, Jose Dominguez and Keri Robbins
Rita Albert, Shana Chance, Megan Kates, Shirley Hinckley, Jose Dominguez and Keri Robbins  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joe and Vera Pitrofsky, Rob and Gina Hixson and Halsey and Patrick Gilligan
Joe and Vera Pitrofsky, Rob and Gina Hixson and Halsey and Patrick Gilligan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Bertrand and Denise Hug, Dianne York, Sarah Marsh-Rebelo and John Rebelo
Bertrand and Denise Hug, Dianne York, Sarah Marsh-Rebelo and John Rebelo  (Vincent Andrunas)
Thomas Beyer and Michelle Parker, Jill and John Peters and Irene and Chris McCann
Thomas Beyer and Michelle Parker, Jill and John Peters and Irene and Chris McCann  (Vincent Andrunas)
"South Seas"-themed entryway decor at the 76th annual Jewel Ball
“South Seas"-themed entryway decor at the 76th annual Jewel Ball  (Vincent Andrunas)
The tables are set for island-style dining at the Jewel Ball.
The tables are set for island-style dining at the Jewel Ball.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Annie Malcolm, Lynette Busby, Donna Allan, Rosemary Rodger, Dianne Bashor, Cathy Andrews and Karen Duvall Burke
Annie Malcolm, Lynette Busby, Donna Allan, Rosemary Rodger, Dianne Bashor, Cathy Andrews and Karen Duvall Burke  (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Merrel Olesen, Luke and Dominika Swistun, Vince Heald and Clinton Walters
Dr. Merrel Olesen, Luke and Dominika Swistun, Vince Heald and Clinton Walters  (Vincent Andrunas)
Michelle Parker, Mary Powell and Nicole Hall
Michelle Parker, Mary Powell and Nicole Hall  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gordon Kovtun, Ashley Cutright and Julie and Bryan Garrie
Gordon Kovtun, Ashley Cutright and Julie and Bryan Garrie  (Vincent Andrunas)
Part of the Jewel Ball's fresh seafood buffet
Part of the Jewel Ball’s fresh seafood buffet  (Vincent Andrunas)
Tropical birds are displayed in keeping with the Jewel Ball's "South Seas" theme.
Tropical birds are displayed in keeping with the Jewel Ball’s “South Seas” theme.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Lynn and Artie Kavanaugh, Avelina Kauffman and Rowena Treitler
Lynn and Artie Kavanaugh, Avelina Kauffman and Rowena Treitler  (Vincent Andrunas)
Laurie Lopez, Maitilde Venero, Joleen Guckian, Nicole Velazquez, Emily Mortimer and Karen Benito
Laurie Lopez, Maitilde Venero, Joleen Guckian, Nicole Velazquez, Emily Mortimer and Karen Benito  (Vincent Andrunas)
Joshua and Lindsay Stevens, Jan Cronin and Amy and Chris Wilke
Joshua and Lindsay Stevens, Jan Cronin and Amy and Chris Wilke  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jacqueline Foster Showdance performs during the Jewel Ball at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.
Jacqueline Foster Showdance performs during the Jewel Ball at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Chad Kellogg, Maureen and Briggs Keiffer and Bill Kellogg
Chad Kellogg, Maureen and Briggs Keiffer and Bill Kellogg  (Vincent Andrunas)
Emily Scott, Melissa Guccini, Nicole Hall, Diana Hall Ferguson, Melanie Aalbers and India Kern
Emily Scott, Melissa Guccini, Nicole Hall, Diana Hall Ferguson, Melanie Aalbers and India Kern  (Vincent Andrunas)
Rick Wildman, Cassandra Wong, Jenny and Mike McGowan and Christy and Michael O'Glee
Rick Wildman, Cassandra Wong, Jenny and Mike McGowan and Christy and Michael O’Glee  (Vincent Andrunas)
Shaun and Kim McIntyre and Katherine and Chris Kozo
Shaun and Kim McIntyre and Katherine and Chris Kozo  (Vincent Andrunas)
Arman Oruc, Dagmar Smek, Erin and Peter Preuss and Andrea and Brian Marvin
Arman Oruc, Dagmar Smek, Erin and Peter Preuss and Andrea and Brian Marvin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Eddie Parker, Tasha Wood, Savannah Guy and Gibb Anella
Eddie Parker, Tasha Wood, Savannah Guy and Gibb Anella  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sheila Hardison, Gabrielle Defesche, the Rev. Patrick Mulcahy and Claire Reiss
Sheila Hardison, Gabrielle Defesche, the Rev. Patrick Mulcahy and Claire Reiss  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mark and Lin Foletta and Elsie and Danny Arredondo
Mark and Lin Foletta and Elsie and Danny Arredondo  (Vincent Andrunas)
Cher Conner, Victor LaMagna and Jen Harris
Cher Conner, Victor LaMagna and Jen Harris  (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve Howard, David and Patty Jones, Mary Coakley Munk and John Peters
Steve Howard, David and Patty Jones, Mary Coakley Munk and John Peters  (Vincent Andrunas)
Pam Marks, Linda and Don Swortwood, Mark and Mina Kooklani, Daren Barone and Adah Almutairi
Pam Marks, Linda and Don Swortwood, Mark and Mina Kooklani, Daren Barone and Adah Almutairi  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sheila Hardison, Heidi Dorman, Dan and Linda Masters, Fran Vargas and Joline Mann
Sheila Hardison, Heidi Dorman, Dan and Linda Masters, Fran Vargas and Joline Mann  (Vincent Andrunas)
The 76th annual Jewel Ball set sail with a “South Seas” theme Aug. 20 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, captained by La Jolla philanthropic organization Las Patronas.

The motif was brought to life by design team Ingrid de Alba de Salazar, Michelle Parker, Irene McCann and Jill Peters with tikis, a tropical walkway, flowers, Pacific island cuisine and more.

The area nonprofits chosen as this year’s beneficiaries are Alpha Project homeless services, American Red Cross, Burn Institute, Feeding San Diego, Forever Balboa Park, The Old Globe theater and San Diego Humane Society.

— La Jolla Light staff

