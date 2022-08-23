Photo gallery: Las Patronas’ 76th Jewel Ball brings island spice to La Jolla

The 76th annual Jewel Ball set sail with a “South Seas” theme Aug. 20 at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club, captained by La Jolla philanthropic organization Las Patronas.

The motif was brought to life by design team Ingrid de Alba de Salazar, Michelle Parker, Irene McCann and Jill Peters with tikis, a tropical walkway, flowers, Pacific island cuisine and more.

The area nonprofits chosen as this year’s beneficiaries are Alpha Project homeless services, American Red Cross, Burn Institute, Feeding San Diego, Forever Balboa Park, The Old Globe theater and San Diego Humane Society.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆

