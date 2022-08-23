La Jolla crime and public safety news: Coronavirus numbers, police blotter

Coronavirus by the numbers

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency posts an updated list of coronavirus cases by ZIP code, including rates per 100,000 residents. Through Aug. 13, ZIP code 92037 (estimated population 43,400) had a total of 7,509 registered cases (up by 73 from the previous count) and 17,347 per 100,000. ZIP code is the code of residence, which may not be the location of exposure.

The county also posts a list by ZIP code of the number of residents who have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Through Aug. 17, 41,001 residents of the 92037 ZIP code had received at least one dose; 36,272 were considered fully vaccinated and 24,440 were fully vaccinated and had received a booster dose.

Police blotter

Further details were unavailable from San Diego police.

July 23

Petty theft: 400 block Nautilus Street, 10:10 p.m.

Aug. 2

Fraud: 7600 block La Jolla Boulevard, 9:11 a.m.

Aug. 10

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2100 block Murcia Court, 10:55 p.m.

Aug. 11

Petty theft: 600 block Pearl Street, 1 p.m.

Aug. 13

Felony vandalism: 2300 block Calle de la Garza, 9:20 a.m.

Vehicle break-in/theft: 2500 block Azure Coast Drive, 9 p.m.

Aug. 14

Residential burglary: 1200 block Coast Boulevard, 4 p.m.

Aug. 15

Residential burglary: 6400 block Dowling Drive, 1:47 a.m.

Petty theft: 100 block Coast Boulevard, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 16

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 6100 block Inspiration Way, 1:25 a.m.

Residential burglary: 100 block Coast Boulevard, 3:34 a.m.

Simple battery: 1700 block Soledad Way, 3 p.m.

Petty theft: 300 block Marine Street, 5:15 p.m.

Aug. 17

Shoplifting: 2200 block Torrey Pines Road, 8:25 a.m.

Felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm): 2300 block Nautilus Street, 12:20 p.m.

Aug. 18

Simple battery: 1200 block Roslyn Lane, 8 a.m.

Driving under the influence (alcohol): 6600 block Muirlands Drive, 8:47 p.m.

Aug. 19

Commercial burglary: 1200 block Prospect Street, 4:12 a.m.

Fraud: 300 block Bonair Street, 11:30 a.m.

Felony vehicle theft: 600 block Tourmaline Street, noon

Felony vehicle break-in/theft: 1100 block Archer Street, 3:02 p.m.

Drunk in public: 6800 block La Jolla Boulevard, 10:53 p.m.

— Compiled by Ashley Mackin-Solomon from police and other local reports ◆