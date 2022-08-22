Advertisement
Share
News

Photo gallery: Hundreds find something to savor at Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s annual pancake breakfast

Kiwanis Club of La Jolla member Don Hodges shows his pancake-flipping skills.
1/11
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla member Don Hodges shows his pancake-flipping skills.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Members of La Jolla's Boy Scouts Troop 4 camped out before the Aug. 20 pancake breakfast to watch over the equipment.
2/11
Members of La Jolla’s Boy Scouts Troop 4 camped out at the La Jolla Recreation Center the evening before the Aug. 20 pancake breakfast to watch over the equipment.  (Kalani Thomson)
Youth services librarian Katia Graham shows off the La Jolla/Riford Library's prize wheel.
3/11
Youth services librarian Katia Graham shows off the La Jolla/Riford Library’s prize wheel as branch manager Bill Mallory helps a boy create a button.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla members and friends gather for the pancake breakfast.
4/11
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla members and friends gather for the pancake breakfast.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Little visitors to the pancake breakfast got to take pony rides on the La Jolla Recreation Center's front lawn.
5/11
Little visitors to the pancake breakfast got to take pony rides on the La Jolla Recreation Center’s front lawn.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
A young breakfast patron eagerly receives a short stack.
6/11
A young breakfast patron eagerly receives a short stack.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Volunteers from the National Charity League's Seaside chapter and the La Jolla chapter of the National League of Young Men
7/11
Volunteers from the National Charity League’s Seaside chapter and the La Jolla chapter of the National League of Young Men take a break between duties.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Cathy Jones, Mary Coakley Munk and Ron Jones await raffle prize announcements.
8/11
Cathy Jones, Mary Coakley Munk and Ron Jones await raffle prize announcements.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla President Craig Gagliardi thanks guests for attending the club's pancake breakfast.
9/11
Kiwanis Club of La Jolla President Craig Gagliardi thanks guests for attending the club’s pancake breakfast.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
The line for pancakes lengthens as the morning stretches on at the La Jolla Recreation Center on Aug. 20.
10/11
The line for pancakes lengthens as the morning stretches on at the La Jolla Recreation Center on Aug. 20.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Pancake fans of all sizes joined the fun.
11/11
Pancake fans of all sizes joined the fun.  (Elisabeth Frausto)
Share

Hundreds of La Jollans and other flapjack fans packed the La Jolla Recreation Center on Aug. 20 for the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla‘s 58th annual pancake breakfast.

Kiwanis Club members and other volunteers flipped stacks of pancakes and doled out juice and coffee as hungry guests also bought raffle tickets, rode ponies or danced to the music of the disc jockey.

Final proceeds were not immediately available, but event co-chair and club President Craig Gagliardi estimated the club brought in $7,500 to $9,500 from the raffles and an auction.

Funds raised will benefit the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s grants to local organizations.

— Elisabeth Frausto

News

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the La Jolla Light today.
Advertisement