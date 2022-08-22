Photo gallery: Hundreds find something to savor at Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s annual pancake breakfast

Hundreds of La Jollans and other flapjack fans packed the La Jolla Recreation Center on Aug. 20 for the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla‘s 58th annual pancake breakfast.

Kiwanis Club members and other volunteers flipped stacks of pancakes and doled out juice and coffee as hungry guests also bought raffle tickets, rode ponies or danced to the music of the disc jockey.

Final proceeds were not immediately available, but event co-chair and club President Craig Gagliardi estimated the club brought in $7,500 to $9,500 from the raffles and an auction.

Funds raised will benefit the Kiwanis Club of La Jolla’s grants to local organizations.

— Elisabeth Frausto ◆