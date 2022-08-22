Community Calendar: La Jolla meetings and more, Aug. 25-Sept. 1
Friday, Aug. 26
• Kiwanis Club of La Jolla meets, noon, Chateau La Jolla, 233 Prospect St. Email ljkiwanis@gmail.com.
Sunday, Aug. 28
• La Jolla Open Aire Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Girard Avenue at Genter Street. (858) 454-1699. lajollamarket.com
Thursday, Sept. 1
• La Jolla Community Planning Association meets, 6 p.m. online. lajollacpa.org
Did we miss listing your community event? Email calendar information to Elisabeth Frausto at efrausto@lajollalight.com by noon Friday for publication in the following Thursday’s edition. ◆
