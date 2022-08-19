Advertisement
Photo gallery: Bishop’s beats La Jolla in ‘Battle for Pearl Street’ as prep football season opens

The Bishop's School Knights and the La Jolla High School Vikings square off in their season opener Aug. 18.
1/8
The Bishop’s School Knights and the La Jolla High School Vikings square off in their season opener Aug. 18.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The La Jolla High School Vikings take the field at the start of the second half.
2/8
The La Jolla High School Vikings take the field at the start of the second half.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Bishop's School's Tayshawn Taylor carries the ball against La Jolla High in the "Battle for Pearl Street."
3/8
The Bishop’s School’s Tayshawn Taylor carries the ball against La Jolla High in the “Battle for Pearl Street.”  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
With blocking from his Bishop's School teammates, Colin Fagan makes his way down the field.
4/8
With blocking from his Bishop’s School teammates, Colin Fagan makes his way down the field.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla High School quarterback Jackson Diehl prepares to throw against The Bishop's School.
5/8
La Jolla High School quarterback Jackson Diehl prepares to throw against The Bishop’s School.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
La Jolla High senior Ryan Weinberg carries the ball for the Vikings.
6/8
La Jolla High senior Ryan Weinberg carries the ball for the Vikings.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
Bishop's Colin Fagan breaks away against La Jolla.
7/8
Bishop’s Colin Fagan breaks away against La Jolla.  (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The Bishop's Knights celebrate one of their four touchdowns of the night.
8/8
The Bishop’s Knights celebrate one of their four touchdowns of the night.   (Ashley Mackin-Solomon)
The 2022 “Battle for Pearl Street” went to the Bishop’s School Knights, who avenged last season’s loss to La Jolla High School by beating the Vikings, 28-7, on Aug. 18 in the football season opener for the La Jolla rivals.

The game is so named because Pearl Street divides the two schools, and the winning school gets a “Pearl Street” trophy that looks like a street sign.

The Knights scored a touchdown in every quarter, largely with their passing game and the help of interceptions.

The Vikings scored their lone TD late in the third quarter.

Bishop’s plays its home opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, against Christian of El Cajon, though the Knights play their home games at La Jolla High, 750 Nautilus St.

La Jolla next plays on the road at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 against Scripps Ranch, which beat the Vikings in last season’s CIF San Diego Division II championship game.

— Ashley Mackin-Solomon

