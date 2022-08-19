Photo gallery: Bishop’s beats La Jolla in ‘Battle for Pearl Street’ as prep football season opens

The 2022 “Battle for Pearl Street” went to the Bishop’s School Knights, who avenged last season’s loss to La Jolla High School by beating the Vikings, 28-7, on Aug. 18 in the football season opener for the La Jolla rivals.

The game is so named because Pearl Street divides the two schools, and the winning school gets a “Pearl Street” trophy that looks like a street sign.

The Knights scored a touchdown in every quarter, largely with their passing game and the help of interceptions.

The Vikings scored their lone TD late in the third quarter.

Bishop’s plays its home opener at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, against Christian of El Cajon, though the Knights play their home games at La Jolla High, 750 Nautilus St.

La Jolla next plays on the road at 7 p.m. Aug. 26 against Scripps Ranch, which beat the Vikings in last season’s CIF San Diego Division II championship game.

— Ashley Mackin-Solomon ◆