To our readers: Delivery of Aug. 18 La Jolla Light might be delayed

Dear readers,

Home delivery of the print edition of the La Jolla Light might be delayed this week.

Our longtime printer has gone out of business and San Diego County no longer has a web press facility to print local newspapers. Papers are now being printed in Anaheim and the new printer is still adjusting to print schedules and trucking times.

Currently, you can see the electronic version of this week’s paper (Thursday, Aug. 18), on our website, lajollalight.com, under “eNewspaper.”

It has been a challenging few years for newspapers, compounded by the pandemic, supply chain disruptions, rapidly escalating costs, and staffing and paper shortages. The La Jolla Light has weathered these storms and is stronger than ever.

You can continue to count on us to keep you informed about issues important to the community.

Thank you for reading.

Phyllis Pfeiffer

Publisher