Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes
1/13
A golfer at Torrey Pines Golf Course takes a swing against the setting sun. (Stevi Dineley)
2/13
People get out and about on the shore between the tide pools and Windansea. (Victoria McGeath)
3/13
A black phoebe enjoys the summer. (Penny Wilkes)
4/13
The Jewel by moonlight. (Paulo de Tarso)
5/13
A seagull takes in the view beneath a painting-like sky. (Marilyn Macrate)
6/13
Mark Brown, 17, greets the sunset with a backflip on the beach at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club. (Kathy Marsh)
7/13
Early-morning low tide near Black’s Beach. (Kathryn Anthony)
8/13
A sampling of roses along El Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores. (Kathleen Jay)
9/13
Sunset casts a golden glow over the sea off La Jolla. (James Weiner)
10/13
Junior lifeguards in training form a sea of color while doing push-ups at Scripps Park. (Hannah Ford)
11/13
A musical message along Coast Walk Trail. (Greg Wagner)
12/13
Long, bright flowers trumpet their presence near UC San Diego. (Ashley Bush)
13/13
The sun and a palm tree seem to become one beyond the Arcade Building. (John Dozois)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.
Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.
Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆
Get the La Jolla Light weekly in your inbox
News, features and sports about La Jolla, every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the La Jolla Light.