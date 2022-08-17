Advertisement
Photos of the Week: La Jolla through our readers’ eyes

A golfer at Torrey Pines Golf Course takes a swing against the setting sun.
1/13
A golfer at Torrey Pines Golf Course takes a swing against the setting sun.  (Stevi Dineley)
People get out and about on the shore between the tide pools and Windansea.
2/13
People get out and about on the shore between the tide pools and Windansea.  (Victoria McGeath)
A black phoebe enjoys the summer.
3/13
A black phoebe enjoys the summer.  (Penny Wilkes)
The Jewel by moonlight.
4/13
The Jewel by moonlight.  (Paulo de Tarso)
A seagull takes in the view beneath a painting-like sky.
5/13
A seagull takes in the view beneath a painting-like sky.  (Marilyn Macrate)
Mark Brown, 17, greets the sunset with a backflip on the beach at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.
6/13
Mark Brown, 17, greets the sunset with a backflip on the beach at the La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club.  (Kathy Marsh)
Early-morning low tide near Black’s Beach.
7/13
Early-morning low tide near Black’s Beach.  (Kathryn Anthony)
A sampling of roses along El Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores.
8/13
A sampling of roses along El Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores.  (Kathleen Jay)
Sunset casts a golden glow over the sea off La Jolla.
9/13
Sunset casts a golden glow over the sea off La Jolla.  (James Weiner)
Junior lifeguards in training form a sea of color while doing push-ups at Scripps Park.
10/13
Junior lifeguards in training form a sea of color while doing push-ups at Scripps Park.  (Hannah Ford)
A musical message along Coast Walk Trail.
11/13
A musical message along Coast Walk Trail.  (Greg Wagner)
Long, bright flowers trumpet their presence near UC San Diego.
12/13
Long, bright flowers trumpet their presence near UC San Diego.  (Ashley Bush)
The sun and a palm tree seem to become one beyond the Arcade Building.
13/13
The sun and a palm tree seem to become one beyond the Arcade Building.  (John Dozois)
La Jolla’s spectacular scenery and village atmosphere provide a lot of opportunities for great photos. Here are some that were taken recently.

Send your photos from around La Jolla to robert.vardon@lajollalight.com and they just might end up in the Light.

Include your name, where the photo was taken and a brief description of what’s going on in the shot and what you were doing when you took it. ◆

