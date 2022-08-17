Photo gallery: SummerFest Gala strikes a rousing — and rewarding — tone for La Jolla Music Society

The 2022 SummerFest Gala raised more than $700,000 for the La Jolla Music Society on Aug. 13 at the organization’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center.

The black-tie affair, called “At the Palais Conrad, Paris 1888” with a Belle Epoque theme, featured dinner and a pre-dinner concert and benefited the Music Society’s education and children’s programming.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆