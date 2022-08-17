Photo gallery: SummerFest Gala strikes a rousing — and rewarding — tone for La Jolla Music Society
Guests party with dancing and desserts at The Jai at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center during the La Jolla Music Society’s SummerFest Gala on Aug. 13. (Vincent Andrunas)
SummerFest Gala honorary chairs Steve Baum and Brenda Baker; La Jolla Music Society President and Chief Executive Todd Schultz; SummerFest chairwoman Maureen Shiftan; Joseph Wong; gala co-chairwomen Vivian Lim and Dolly Woo; and Victor Woo attend the gala Aug. 13. (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob and Ginny Black, Patty Rome and Silvija and Brian Devine (Vincent Andrunas)
French macarons wait for SummerFest Gala guests to take them home. (Vincent Andrunas)
Dr. Michael Grossman, Margaret Stevens Grossman, Sarah Burton-Hawkins and Diane and Elliot Feuerstein (Vincent Andrunas)
DeAnn Cary, David and Jasna Belanich and Carla DiMare (Vincent Andrunas)
Colette Carson Royston, Ivor Royston and Cathy Rempel (Vincent Andrunas)
Norma Hidalgo del Rio, Raffaella Belanich and Fred and Angel Kleinbub (Vincent Andrunas)
Debra Turner, Jeanne Jones and Claire Reiss (Vincent Andrunas)
The dessert buffet entices at the 2022 SummerFest Gala. (Vincent Andrunas)
Joel Link, Joyce and Adam Markovics, SummerFest Music Director Inon Barnatan and Jason Feldman (Vincent Andrunas)
Sean and Christine Mahoney, Jeanette Stevens and Mike Garrison (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter and Sue Wagener and Peggy and Peter Preuss (Vincent Andrunas)
Darin Dietz, Lilly Cheng, Evelyn and Bill Lamden and Lindsey and Stephen Gamp (Vincent Andrunas)
Christopher Beach, Peter Cooper, Wesley Fata and Erik Matwijkow (Vincent Andrunas)
Don Rosenberg, Dr. Robert Singer, Stacy Rosenberg and Irwin and Joan Jacobs (Vincent Andrunas)
Drs. Martha and Edward Dennis, Linda Howard and Drew and Noni Senyei (Vincent Andrunas)
The 2022 SummerFest Gala raised more than $700,000 for the La Jolla Music Society on Aug. 13 at the organization’s Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center.
The black-tie affair, called “At the Palais Conrad, Paris 1888” with a Belle Epoque theme, featured dinner and a pre-dinner concert and benefited the Music Society’s education and children’s programming.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
